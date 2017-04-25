13,000 acres of strawberry production are greatly damaged. "This must be the greenhouse effect," says reader. Explaining that the greenhouses had collapsed due to snowfall, İnegöl Chamber of Agriculture President Sezai Çelik said that ​​13 thousand acres of strawberry production was damaged to a great extent.

Strawberries - the fruit called "red gold" - are one of the most important agricultural products of İnegöl, a city in the Bursa Province in Turkey.Sezai Çelik said: "The great majority of the subalterns were damaged and it was not expected to be such a snowfall on April 23."

Farmers worry that after the snowfall may come freezing, which will cause even greater damage. With 190 thousand acres of fruit in the field, we do not want to even think about it, said Celik. Ali Soldildi, a strawberry farmer, said "there is a serious damage to the products because of the untimely falling snow on April 23." Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for this link.

"This must be the greenhouse effect," says Argiris. "Heavy snowfall causes the collapse of the greenhouses."