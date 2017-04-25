© CTV Winnipeg



Dear #Manitoba: We're sorry to hear you're still having snow. Sincerely, #Vancouver.

PS. Did anyone mention we're hiring? #JoinVPD pic.twitter.com/jdjs9QYXG7



— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 24, 2017

People in southern Manitoba might have been expecting April showers, but in the last day they've seen snow instead.The late April snow isn't all that unusual for the region. Winnipeg saw about 22 centimetres of snow in May 2002 and 29 centimetres in May 2004. The white stuff was also seen falling around the city in May 2013, 2014 and 2015.According to Gary Gerbrandt, owner of Dymamic Auto Services, the snowfall saw six customers cancel their appointments to have their snow tires removed at his auto shop. Manitoba Public Insurance requires studded snow tires to be removed by April 30."If you don't feel comfortable driving, just wait," Gerbrandt told CTV Winnipeg. "That's all, no set time."Another Winnipeg driver, Lucy Pankiw, wasn't fazed by the snow with her all-season tires and drove out to get groceries despite the slushy roads and poor visibility."I don't mind snow but not in April," Pankiw said. "I mean Christmas Eve? Perfect. Any other time? No."One Steinbach, Man. resident was forced to stay home from his job as a truck driver after his load got stuck in Ontario. According to Bert Toews, he didn't expect to be shoveling snow off of his driveway and cleaning his car's windshield. Instead, he'd rather be fishing."It's just calming and relaxing," Toews said. "Even if you don't catch anything, just being on the lake is relaxing."A Twitter post on Monday from the Vancouver Police Department poked fun at the province about the inclement weather, saying, "Dear Manitoba: We're sorry to hear you're still having snow. Sincerely, Vancouver."The police department added "PS. Did anyone mention we're hiring?" along with four pictures showcasing a bright and sunny sky.. The province said that the late snow could delay water levels from returning to normal and that property owners should remove their valuables close to shorelines.Environment Canada's latest recorded snowfall in Winnipeg was May 20, 1882 with a reported 15.2 centimetres of snow.