"The crops had 2 weeks advance and the clear sky in the last days allowed these spring frosts. Main frost in Alsace on the early morning of 20th of april, and then on the 21st too. 5°C to 7 °C under zero on the 20th depending on the places.
Here are words from an article that Philippe sent.
Frost and negative (below-zero) temperatures have caused great damage in the vineyards of Alsace, France.Here's the article in French
"In many places, there are 95 to 100% loss of buds," says Gérard Schaffar, president of the Turckheim cellar in Haut-Rhin.
