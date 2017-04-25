Representative image
Heavy hailstorm caused extensive damage to apple and walnut orchards in many villages of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district late Sunday night.

The affected villages include Satura, Hajin, Naristan, Deedarpora and Lam.

Locals and witnesses said the hailstorm started at 9 PM on Sunday and continued for more than 15 minutes. "It caused extensive damage to the orchards and almost all the growing crop of fruit was lost," they said.

Bashir Ahmed Bhat, a local fruit grower said the hailstorm destroyed large number of trees. "While the branches of a large number of trees were damaged, many fruit trees were completely uprooted. In most of the orchards the apple, peach and apricot tree branches can be seen scattered on the ground," he said.

The affected growers appealed MLA Tral, Mushtaq Ahmed Shah for compensation.

SDM Tral, Riyaz Ahmed Malik said: "Our team has visited the affected villages to assess the loss,"

Meanwhile, reports said the hailstorm also wrecked havoc in several areas of Tangmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.

According to reports, the hailstorm during the morning hours today damaged growing fruit crop in Sonlipora, Madm, Heer, Ichloo, Chandiloora, Wahipora, Treran, Chanpora and Drooru in Tangmarg.