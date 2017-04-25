Locals and witnesses said the hailstorm started at 9 PM on Sunday and continued for more than 15 minutes. "It caused extensive damage to the orchards and almost all the growing crop of fruit was lost,"The affected villages include Satura, Hajin, Naristan, Deedarpora and Lam.Locals and witnesses said the hailstorm started at 9 PM on Sunday and continued for more than 15 minutes.The affected growers appealed MLA Tral, Mushtaq Ahmed Shah for compensation.SDM Tral, Riyaz Ahmed Malik said: "Our team has visited the affected villages to assess the loss,"Meanwhile, reports said the hailstorm also wrecked havoc in several areas of Tangmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.According to reports, the hailstorm during the morning hours today damaged growing fruit crop in Sonlipora, Madm, Heer, Ichloo, Chandiloora, Wahipora, Treran, Chanpora and Drooru in Tangmarg.