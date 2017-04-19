Society's Child
Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized again
Sputnik
Tue, 18 Apr 2017 23:15 UTC
"President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved," the release stated on Tuesday.
Bush is being held for further observation while he gains strength, the release added.
In January, Bush was treated for pneumonia at the same hospital.
Reader Comments
Hell awaits the evil entity that inhabits his body
...And should anyone give a shit?
Hell is afraid he will take over or that he will move people out of the way to be closer to the one in charge. He is a robot or part artificial intelligence at this point anyway, They brought him in to replace a board or put a new chip in is all.
Looks like he's on his last leg! You can do it, Georgie! Keep going!!!!
It's game over. His health has been deteriorating for years. It's a matter of time before he says goodbye to this world. He was already on a wheel chair btw. There are no mild cases of pneumonia. Pneumonia is a serious condition. You can't be treated once , get away with it and then be treated for a second time and get away with it again. Even the press releases are well, once again , FAKE NEWS.
Pneumonia, I guess he got a case of the Chemtrail Flue, poor bastard.
There is always the every ready batteries to keep going and going, he must have supplies somewhere.
Rothschild managed to keep going for 101 when he passed his sell by date.
Rothschild managed to keep going for 101 when he passed his sell by date.
Countless abused children wait to condemn him when he finally dies..
Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized againFormer US President George H.W. Bush has been admitted to a hospital in Houston, Texas due to a case of pneumonia, his office said in a press release. "President George H.W. Bush was admitted to...