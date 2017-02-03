Society's Child
UK tattoo artist 'Dr Evil' accused of GBH after removing customer's ear and slicing off someone's nipple
Lucy Gardner
The Express
Fri, 03 Feb 2017 14:27 UTC
Brendan McCarthy or self proclaimed 'Mac 'Dr Evil' McCarthy' faces three counts of causing serious injury relating to consensual piercing and body modifying at his shop in Wolverhampton, West Midlands.
The charges relate to the removal of a client's ear, removal of a client's nipple and tongue splitting procedures.
McCarthy of Morton Road, Bushbury, appeared before magistrates in Walsall only to confirm his name, age and address.
The 47-year-old , whose salon is also known as 'Punctured Body Piercing & Modification', faces three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and three alternative counts of wounding without intent.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place between August 2012 and July 2015.
The business owner is due to return to Wolverhampton Crown Court on March 3.
