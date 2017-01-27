© ABC News

"The Federal Reserve is organized with sufficient independence to conduct monetary policy and open market operations," Mnuchin responded to Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat. "I endorse the increased transparency we have seen from the Federal Reserve Board over recent years."

Bogged Down

The response appears tolegislation such as the Fed Oversight Reform and Modernization Act of 2015, or FORM Act, which was introduced in the House of Representatives butthat would have subjected the central bank's monetary policy decisions to greater congressional scrutiny.As a candidate,challenging its legitimacy as an independent institution. He accused the central bank of keepingMnuchin's comments are "certainly endorsing the principle, if not every current detail of the practice of Fed independence," said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey. "He does not want to make waves at this stage."The seven-seatwhile Janet Yellen's term as chair ends in February 2018 and Stanley Fischer's term as vice chairman ends in June 2018. Trump can nominate his own choices for those positions, giving him significant scope to shape the Fed's leadership and raising questions about the central bank's future relationship with the Treasury and White House."People are asking questions and are curious if the Trump appointments could affect the conduct of policy," said Paul Mortimer-Lee, chief economist for North America at BNP Paribas in New York. "I think it will be verywith the Fed's mandate for stable prices and full employment so well established.would have required the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy panel, to submit its policy rule to Congress. If the Fed deviated from its rule, it would be subject to review by the Government Accountability Office and potentially an audit.The bill got bogged down in the Senate.in a letter to Congress in November 2015, calling some of its provisions "significantly flawed." A bill with similar requirements for the Fed called thehasn't proceeded since being introduced last year.Mnuchin's comments point to the fact thatThat's protected more by organization of the system, as Mnuchin highlighted, whereThat's a check against the influence of the White House appointees on the Fed Board.Mnuchin also limited his discussion of independence toThat could be significant if it suggests that Fed decision-making on financial regulation and crisis management will be up for challenge and debate under Trump."There needs to be more democratic accountability at the Fed but he seems to be OK with the status quo," said Jeff Hauser from the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington.