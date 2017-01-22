Donald Trump has openly stated his support for auditing the Federal Reserve, which is largely exempt from GAO audits and oversight, and, aside from our beloved intelligence community, is probably one of the least transparent parts of our glorious Deep State.
And now, a bill that will change all of this has been reintroduced in Congress. And this time, it has a fighting chance of making it all the way to the Oval Office.
According to a press release issued by the office of Senator Rand Paul,
On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Rand Paul reintroduced his Federal Reserve Transparency Act, widely known as the "Audit the Fed" bill, to prevent the Federal Reserve from concealing vital information on its operations from Congress. Eight cosponsors joined Senator Paul on the legislation.If it passes, Paul's legislation is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump, who has been a vocal supporter of greater transparency within the Federal Reserve:
Representative Thomas Massie (KY-4) has introduced companion legislation, H.R. 24, in the U.S. House.
"No institution holds more power over the future of the American economy and the value of our savings than the Federal Reserve," said Sen. Paul, "yet Fed Chair Yellen refuses to be fully accountable to the people's representatives."
"The U.S. House has responded to the American people by passing Audit the Fed multiple times, and President-elect Trump has stated his support for an audit. Let's send him the bill this Congress."
"The American public deserves more insight into the practices of the Federal Reserve," said Rep. Massie. "Behind closed doors, the Fed crafts monetary policy that will continue to devalue our currency, slow economic growth, and make life harder for the poor and middle class. It is time to force the Federal Reserve to operate by the same standards of transparency and accountability to the taxpayers that we should demand of all government agencies."
President-elect @realDonaldTrump has stated his support for #AuditTheFed. Let's send him the bill this Congress. https://t.co/1twVBMv37uThis is Trump's chance to make America great again, right out of the gate. If the bill passes both Houses, will he take it?
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul)January 4, 2017
Comment: Further reading: