© Stephen Lam / Reuters

"engage in activities to interfere in or damage China-US ties."

"We again urge the relevant side in the United States not to allow the Taiwan authority to send a so-called delegation to the United States to attend the presidential inauguration and not have any form of official contact with Taiwan,"

"China's position has already accurately and unmistakably been given to the US administration and Trump's team,"

express the importance our government and people place on close friendly bilateral relations."

"Taiwan-US relations have a lengthy history and have made significant progress in recent years,"

"Not everything in the world can be bargained or traded off,"

"In case he [Trump] tears up the one-China policy after taking office, the mainland is fully prepared,

"If Trump reneges on the one-China policy after taking office, the Chinese people will demand the government to take revenge. There is no room for bargaining,"

"I fully understand the 'One China' policy, but I don't know why we have to be bound by a 'One China' policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade."

"I don't want China dictating to me,

"Everything is under negotiation, including 'One China,'"

"the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China."