This crime is undeniably a provocation aimed at derailing the normalisation of Russian-Turkish relations and the peace process in Syria, which is actively promoted by Russia, Turkey, Iran and other countries interested in the settlement of the internal conflict in Syria.



There can be only one response - stepping up the fight against terrorism - which the criminals will find out firsthand.



Russia's Investigative Committee has already opened a case on the murder, and has been tasked with forming a working group which will promptly leave for Ankara to take part in the investigation of this crime together with Turkish partners. This was just agreed during a telephone conversation with the President of Turkey. We must find out who directed the killer's hand.



Security must be tightened at Turkish diplomatic missions in Russia, the embassy, and other missions, and the Turkish side should provide assurances on security at Russian diplomatic offices in accordance with Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Vladimir Putin confers with his intelligence and security chiefs in order to track down anyone responsible for ordering the murder of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.

In the hours following news of the murder of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin convened an urgent meeting of his top foreign policy and intelligence advisers.

The meeting took place yesterday Monday 19th December 2016 in the Kremlin, and brought together President Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Sergey Naryshkin, who is the head of Russia's principal intelligence agency, the SVR ("Foreign Intelligence Service") and Alexander Bortnikov, who is the head of Russia's principal counter-intelligence and security agency, the FSB ("Federal Security Service").

The Russian way is very different. Firstly, the Russians treat attacks of this sort as a "provocation" (note President Putin's careful use of the word) intended to derail their pursuit of their objectives ("the normalisation of Russian-Turkish relations and the peace process in Syria").

The result is that a military response is ruled out. Strikingly, President Putin's response to the attack was not to call together Sergey Shoigu, Russia's Defence Minister, and Russia's military chiefs. It was to call together Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, and Russia's intelligence and security chiefs.

Of course it is not all limited to that. As well as these steps Putin, was careful to call on his security chiefs to tighten security for Russian diplomats (and no doubt their families) in Turkey.

In addition, though Putin's comments imply that the investigation is being undertaken by Russia's Investigative Committee - a police and law enforcement agency roughly analogous to the US FBI - in reality the fact that he meet with his senior intelligence and security chiefs - Naryshkin and Bortnikov - shows that in reality it is Russia's intelligence and security agencies - the SVR and the FSB - who are being given the task of tracking down whoever ordered the murder. It is their investigation rather than that of the Investigative Committee which will be the real one.

There remains a strong possibility that the murder was the work of a single individual - the person who carried out - and that he was acting alone.

Should it however turn out that the murder was the result of a conspiracy and that others were involved, there should be no doubt about the severity of Russia's reaction, and who the President deems pose a threat to Russia, with the sole proviso that the President must inform Russia's Federation Council (the upper house of Russia's parliament) of this order within five days.

It is possible - indeed it is highly likely - that President Putin either gave precisely such an order to Naryshkin and Bortnikov during his meeting on Monday or - more probably - that he told them he would do so as soon as those behind the murder of the ambassador were identified.

Nonetheless, the contrast between the Russian response to the ambassador's murder and the typical Western response is striking.