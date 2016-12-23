© Vanessa Beeley for 21st Century Wire



According to two reports coming out of Aleppo today, at least 14 US Coalition military officers were captured this morning in an East Aleppo bunker by Syrian Special Forces.

"The Security Council is sitting in private on Friday, December 16, 2016, at 17:00 GMT, while NATO officers were arrested this morning by the Syrian Special Forces in a bunker in East Aleppo."

Mutaz Kanoğlu - Turkey

David Scott Winer - USA

David Shlomo Aram - Israel

Muhamad Tamimi - Qatar

Muhamad Ahmad Assabian - Saudi

Abd-el-Menham Fahd al Harij - Saudi

Islam Salam Ezzahran Al Hajlan - Saudi

Ahmed Ben Naoufel Al Darij - Saudi

Muhamad Hassan Al Sabihi - Saudi

Hamad Fahad Al Dousri - Saudi

Amjad Qassem Al Tiraoui - Jordan

Qassem Saad Al Shamry - Saudi

Ayman Qassem Al Thahalbi - Saudi

Mohamed Ech-Chafihi El Idrissi - Moroccan

"Thanks to information received, Syrian authorities discovered the headquarters of high ranking western/NATO officers in the basement of an area in East Aleppo and have captured them alive. Some names have already been given to Syrian journalists, myself included. The nationalities are US, French, British, German, Israeli, Turkish, Saudi, Moroccan, Qatari etc. In light of their nationalities and their rank, I assure you that the Syrian government have a very important catch, which should enable them to direct negotiations with the countries that have tried to destroy them."

Ramousa

"The agreement on evacuating militants and weapons from the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo city has been suspended after terrorist groups breached it, special sources told SANA correspondent in Aleppo.



The sources said that the suspension of the agreement will remain in place until obtaining guarantees that oblige the terrorist groups to abide by all the agreement's provisions, stressing on the Syrian side's full adherence to the agreement and its keenness to end the bloodshed and restore security and stability to the entire city of Aleppo."



Earlier, SANA reporter said that the terrorist groups have breached the agreement as they smuggled heavy weapons, including TOW missiles, heavy machineguns and kidnapped people via the buses and cars transporting terrorists and their families towards the southwestern countryside of Aleppo city.



The reporter added that the terrorist groups fired shells and sniper bullets on the buses and ambulances at al-Ramousseh crossing, noting that the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) which are supervising the evacuation process had to withdraw all buses and cars from the crossing.



Over the past 24 hours, some 8079 terrorists and members of their families were evacuated on ten batches via busses and ambulances from the neighborhoods of Salah-Eddin, al-Ansari, al-Mashhad and al-Zibdiyeh to the southwest countryside of Aleppo city"

this might also help explain the hysterical behavior by the US State Department and western UN officials who have been demanding "an immediate ceasefire"

Michael Weiss

"Activists and rebels in the besieged city say mass executions have begun and children are burned alive as Assad's Iranian- and Russian-backed forces move in."