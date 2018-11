© Luke MacGregor / Reuters



A leaked memo from left-wing financier George Soros's Open Society FoundationsOSF program officer Anna Crowley and program specialist Katin Rosin co-authored the May 12 memo, titled "Migration Governance and Enforcement Portfolio Review." The memo focuses on an OSF program called the International Migration Initiative, which aims to influence immigration policy.The nine-page review makes three key points: OSF — which doles out millions to left-wing causes — has been successful at influencing global immigration policy; Europe's refugee crisis presents "new opportunities" for the organization to influence global immigration policy; and the refugee crisis is the "new normal."One of the purposes of the review, Crowley and Rosin write in the introduction, is to "consider the effectiveness of the approaches we have used to achieve change at the international level."A section of the review titled "Our Work" describes how America's least transparent think tank hasIn a section titled, "Our Ambitions," the authors explain: "Our premise for engaging in work related to governance was that, in addition to mitigating the negative effects of enforcement,.""We also believed that advances at the regional or international levels could create impetus for policy change or implementation of existing norms at the national level.."The same section later states that IMI "has had to be selective and opportunistic, particularly at the global level, in supporting leaders in the field to push thinking on migration and better coordinate advocacy and reform efforts..""Early on, IMI identified a handful of organizations able to engage on migration globally and transnationally, elevating IMI's corridor work beyond the national level," reads another section of the memo, entitled "Our Place.""These included key think tanks such as the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) and advocacy networks such as the International Detention Coalition (IDC)." (The authors later note that MPI, a strong advocate of amnesty for illegal immigrants in America, "is sometimes criticized for its closeness to governments, [but] flexible funding from OSF has allowed it to maintain some independence from the governments it advises.")The memo also notes that "IMI played a central role in establishing and influencing the goals of two new [European Programme for Integration and Migration] sub-funds on the Common European Asylum System (CEAS) and immigration detention."The memo explains how Europe's refugee crisis is opening doors for Soros' organization to further influence global immigration policy.The authors note that "the current refugee crisis is creating space to reconsider the governance of migration and the international refugee regime."One reason for this is that the developing countries that make up the Group of 77 at the United Nations were motivated by the refugee crisis to keep immigration issues on the "global agenda," the memo states."The refugee crisis and the fear that the interests of migrants fleeing poverty, climate change, generalized violence, or natural disaster would be overlooked at these fora have generated a push from G77 countries to ensure other migration issues remain on the global agenda."They later explain that the current crisis provides "new opportunities" for influencing immigration policy on a global scale."The current climate presents new opportunities for reforming migration governance at the global level, whether through the existing multi-lateral system, or by bringing together a range of actors to think more innovatively. Our long-standing interest and investment in global work means we have many of the right partners and are positioned to help others navigate this space."Additionally, the review states, "The refugee crisis is opening new opportunities" for "coordination and collaboration" with other wealthy donors.According to the review, immigration policy-makers need to accept the refugee crisis as a "new normal."One of the conclusions listed in the memo is, "Accepting the current crisis as the new normal and moving beyond the need to react.""Observing our partners as they respond and adjust to the new reality in light of the crisis in Europe and the Mediterranean, we see little attention given to long-term planning or fundamentally new approaches to advocacy." The conclusion also stresses the need to fight back against "growing intolerance toward migrants."OSF has not yet returned The Daily Caller's request for comment.