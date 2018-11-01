Comment: This is probably as close as we'll get to proof of what everyone (should) already knows: Soros and fellow Western billionaires are working the crises they created (whether accidentally or deliberately) to manipulate Western governments and keep them in line with the US, and as far away from cooperating with Russia and China as possible.
A leaked memo from left-wing financier George Soros's Open Society Foundations argues that Europe's refugee crisis should be accepted as a "new normal," and that the refugee crisis means "new opportunities" for Soros' organization to influence immigration policies on a global scale.
OSF program officer Anna Crowley and program specialist Katin Rosin co-authored the May 12 memo, titled "Migration Governance and Enforcement Portfolio Review." The memo focuses on an OSF program called the International Migration Initiative, which aims to influence immigration policy.
The nine-page review makes three key points: OSF — which doles out millions to left-wing causes — has been successful at influencing global immigration policy; Europe's refugee crisis presents "new opportunities" for the organization to influence global immigration policy; and the refugee crisis is the "new normal."
Open Society Foundations is successfully influencing global immigration policy
One of the purposes of the review, Crowley and Rosin write in the introduction, is to "consider the effectiveness of the approaches we have used to achieve change at the international level."
A section of the review titled "Our Work" describes how America's least transparent think tank has worked with "leaders in the field" to "shape migration policymaking and influence regional and global processes affecting the way migration is governed and enforced."
Comment: Inquiring minds want to know exactly what sort of 'work' this entails. Blackmail, perchance?
In a section titled, "Our Ambitions," the authors explain: "Our premise for engaging in work related to governance was that, in addition to mitigating the negative effects of enforcement, we should also be supporting actors in the field proactively seeking to change the policies, rules, and regulations that govern migration."
"We also believed that advances at the regional or international levels could create impetus for policy change or implementation of existing norms at the national level. We deliberately avoided the term 'global governance' because there is no single system at the global level for managing migration."
The same section later states that IMI "has had to be selective and opportunistic, particularly at the global level, in supporting leaders in the field to push thinking on migration and better coordinate advocacy and reform efforts. We have supported initiatives, organizations, and networks whose work ties directly to our aims in the corridors."
"Early on, IMI identified a handful of organizations able to engage on migration globally and transnationally, elevating IMI's corridor work beyond the national level," reads another section of the memo, entitled "Our Place."
"These included key think tanks such as the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) and advocacy networks such as the International Detention Coalition (IDC)." (The authors later note that MPI, a strong advocate of amnesty for illegal immigrants in America, "is sometimes criticized for its closeness to governments, [but] flexible funding from OSF has allowed it to maintain some independence from the governments it advises.")
The memo also notes that "IMI played a central role in establishing and influencing the goals of two new [European Programme for Integration and Migration] sub-funds on the Common European Asylum System (CEAS) and immigration detention."
Europe's refugee crisis presents "new opportunities" for OSF
The memo explains how Europe's refugee crisis is opening doors for Soros' organization to further influence global immigration policy.
The authors note that "the current refugee crisis is creating space to reconsider the governance of migration and the international refugee regime."
One reason for this is that the developing countries that make up the Group of 77 at the United Nations were motivated by the refugee crisis to keep immigration issues on the "global agenda," the memo states.
"The refugee crisis and the fear that the interests of migrants fleeing poverty, climate change, generalized violence, or natural disaster would be overlooked at these fora have generated a push from G77 countries to ensure other migration issues remain on the global agenda."
They later explain that the current crisis provides "new opportunities" for influencing immigration policy on a global scale.
"The current climate presents new opportunities for reforming migration governance at the global level, whether through the existing multi-lateral system, or by bringing together a range of actors to think more innovatively. Our long-standing interest and investment in global work means we have many of the right partners and are positioned to help others navigate this space."
Additionally, the review states, "The refugee crisis is opening new opportunities" for "coordination and collaboration" with other wealthy donors.
Europe's refugee crisis: the new normal
According to the review, immigration policy-makers need to accept the refugee crisis as a "new normal."
One of the conclusions listed in the memo is, "Accepting the current crisis as the new normal and moving beyond the need to react."
"Observing our partners as they respond and adjust to the new reality in light of the crisis in Europe and the Mediterranean, we see little attention given to long-term planning or fundamentally new approaches to advocacy." The conclusion also stresses the need to fight back against "growing intolerance toward migrants."
OSF has not yet returned The Daily Caller's request for comment.
So lets see, create wars and terrorize people so as to herd them into suitable areas where more turmoil is created, then use un-elected official doomites in the UN to enslave global population under banner of new laws because of "surprise immigration."
All completely accidental obviously.