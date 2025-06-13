Tear gas flies and arrests mount as protesters clash with US immigration officers in Los Angeles.
© AP / Eric ThayerBorder Patrol personnel deploy tear gas during a protest in Paramount, Los Angeles, California, June 7, 2025.
US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guardsmen to Los Angeles County following several days of violent protests and attacks against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, the White House announced on Saturday.
The latest unrest erupted in the city of Paramount, where demonstrators confronted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel amid reports of ongoing deportation operations. Though no raid took place at the location in question, tensions escalated near a Home Depot store, where tear gas and less-lethal rounds were fired to disperse the crowd."RIOTS & LOOTERS,"
Trump wrote on Truth Social, "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can't do their jobs, which everyone knows they can't, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem... the way it should be solved!!!"
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president had signed a Presidential Memorandum authorizing the National Guard deployment, citing attacks against ICE officers and "lawlessness that has been allowed to fester." She reiterated the administration's zero-tolerance stance toward violence directed at law enforcement.
Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, who is currently overseeing the operations on the ground, told Fox News: "We're going to bring the National Guard in tonight. We're going to continue doing our job. We're going to push back on these people.""American people, this is about enforcing the law.. And again, we're not going to apologize for doing it,"
Homan emphasized. "You've got your First Amendment rights, but if you cross that line of impediment, or you put hands on officers or destroy property, you will be prosecuted."
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said his deputies initially responded to a "street takeover"
but were later called in by federal agents who said they were under attack. "Eventually, that crowd grew to between 350 and 400 people, and some began throwing objects at the agents,"
Luna told reporters. He emphasized that his department was not involved in immigration enforcement but supported fellow officers under duress.
Mayor Peggy Lemons of Paramount criticized the federal government for failing to notify local authorities in advance. "There's just a lack of communication... so that we could have a better handle and be better prepared to educate our residents,"
she said. "People are just frightened. And when you handle things the way that this appears to be handled, it's not a surprise that chaos would follow."
The protest followed three immigration raids conducted across Los Angeles on Friday, which led to 44 administrative arrests and the detention of SEIU California president David Huerta on obstruction charges.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the unrest a "riot"
and warned of prosecution for anyone who "lays a hand on a law enforcement officer."
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino added: "You bring chaos, and we'll bring handcuffs."
Reader Comments
Foreign flags in American cities
Federal agents under siege
Pre-staged bricks as weapons
Governors blaming Trump
Enemies abroad preparing to strike
The board is set. The pieces are moving.
Buckle up.
The FireStorm might just be upon us.
Here is an excellent well researched substack on the riots stating the have literally been funded and fomented by socialist/marxist/communist forces and their paid anarchist minions.
[Link]
Trump has now tasked Hegseth to send in the Marines to restore order if need be. The footage of the riots is unreal. Cheers and thanks for the link !
Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) has just recently achieved 3,000 deportations of illegals a day. Mark my word Canada will follow suit and create sanctuary cities like LA /San Fran etc, and we will be in the same boat within a year or less.
Elbows Up crowd voted Mark Carney in and engineered their own demise ....INSANE !
Trump put Pete Hegseth on notice to deploy the Marines, after 2,000 National Guard were just deployed in LA. The paid anarchy is insane and LAPD & Sheriffs, say sorry not our problem. My guess its going to get worse. I see Col MacGregor and others asking Trump to recall overseas troops and invoke the Federal Insurrection Act.
[Link]
Susan P. Coller Monarez heads the CDC. And has been since January 23, 2025.
I am not for a moment believe this is a spontanous and sudden event. But with that huge number of illegals in the country, that does not matter.
This will spread to cities throughout the country with the police in blue states intentionally being hand tied to act decisively; their politicized superiors and elected civilian officials ordering them to stand down or show extraordinary restraint, or else...
The media will continue to claim the planned riots and confrontations with LEO and military are organic, spontaneous and peaceful despite evidence to the contrary and will not report on injuries on the other side.
The media, protesters and their handlers all wait and hope for the one incident that kills a "protestor".
If that is slow in happening, there will be fabricated reports of the grievous injuries to protestors and fake news of torture centers, human rights violations, etc.
If they somehow turn a large majority of the country to sympathize with them, then the next steps begin...
Hmmm, need to ponder more on what I saw and experienced.