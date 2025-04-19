An exercise by the UN agency earlier this month simulated an outbreak of a "fictional" virus spreading across the world
© gorodenkoff
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently rehearsed a scenario in which an ancient virus lying dormant in the remains of a woolly mammoth caused a deadly global outbreak of "mammothpox," The Telegraph
has reported, citing documents about the exercise it had obtained.The press release by the global health authority stated that earlier this month more than 15 countries took part in Exercise Polaris,
which "simulated an outbreak of a fictional virus spreading across the world," aiming to test readiness for a new pandemic.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned earlier this month that a new pandemic "could happen in 20 years or more, or it could happen tomorrow," describing it as an "epidemiological certainty."
The exercise reportedly simulated an outbreak of "Mammothpox," a fictional virus similar to smallpox, a disease with a 30% mortality rate that was eradicated in 1980, and mpox, a dangerous variant of which is currently surging across central Africa.
According to the scenario, the virus was released after a team of scientists and documentary filmmakers excavated the remains of a woolly mammoth in the Arctic. Within weeks, intensive care units across the world were "overwhelmed" and health systems were struggling to cope.
Although the countries involved in the exercise were able to contain the fictional virus, a real outbreak would prove much more complicated, the WHO acknowledged.
The agency's briefing document reportedly stated that "ancient viruses can remain viable in permafrost for thousands of years," and the thawing of the permafrost in the Arctic due to climate change may cause a "release of pathogens previously unknown to modern medicine."
Taking advantage of the warmer temperatures, scientists and ivory hunters are digging for ancient remains in the Arctic, including those of woolly mammoths, The Telegraph
noted. Many ivory hunters reportedly carry out the excavations without taking adequate health precautions.Scientists have also been studying ancient samples, with researchers working on bringing to life "zombie viruses" found alongside frozen animal remains, which could potentially be deadly to humans.
A virus revived by French scientist Jean-Michel Claverie in 2023 was 48,500 years old, based on radiocarbon dating.
Comment:
1) In the WHO press release
, there was 4 April 2025:
The two-day simulation, Exercise Polaris, tested WHO's Global Health Emergency Corps (GHEC), a framework designed to strengthen countries' emergency workforce, coordinate the deployment of surge teams and experts, and enhance collaboration between countries.
The exercise simulated an outbreak of a fictional virus spreading across the world.
Participating countries included Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ethiopia, Germany, Iraq, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mozambique, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Somalia Uganda and Ukraine, with additional countries as observers. Each country participated through its national health emergency coordination structure and worked under real-life conditions to share information, align policies and activate their response.
Regional and global health agencies and organizations, including Africa CDC, European CDC, IFRC, IOM, UNICEF and established emergency networks such as the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, the Emergency Medical Teams initiative, Stand-by partners and the International Association of National Public Health Institutes, worked together to support country-led responses. More than 350 health emergency experts connected globally through this exercise.
"This exercise proves that when countries lead and partners connect, the world is better prepared," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "No country can face the next pandemic alone. Exercise Polaris shows that global cooperation is not only possible - it is essential."
Exchange "global cooperation" with "global control", and the last quoted sentence might be closer to the intention.
2) As many commentators have noticed, there could be a precedence in Event 201, referred to in a number of previous SOTT articles. Event 201 was a pandemic simulation that preceded, the actual COVID response, by a few months.
The following articles are mostly selected based on whether "Event 201" appeared in the summary text. Together they may give an idea, but it does not mean that something real could not happen, including something more sinister, and perhaps of a more "natural origin" than COVID.
3) The name "Polaris Exercise" is interesting in its own right; Polaris
is another name for he the current North Star. There was also Operation Stellar Polaris, a military operation during WWII.
Operation Stella Polaris was the cover name for an operation in which Finnish signals intelligence records, equipment and personnel were transported to Sweden in late September 1944 after the end of combat on the Finnish-Soviet front in World War II.
Something similar to Operation Stella Polaris might happen if Ukraine gets some peace this year, but that is a different issue. Among the participating nations, Canada and Denmark (with Greenland) are both stakeholders in the Arctic, which is probably just a coincidence.
