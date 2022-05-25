Our case is built from a forensic point of view examining the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in hindsight: its conspiratorial beginnings, violations of international law and the Nuremberg Code and the massive coverup campaign to conceal criminal acts.
Suddenly, however, monkeypox has sprung forth upon the world stage, following the same playbook as SARS-CoV-2. As such, it is a "crime-in-progress" brought to us by the same people and in the same manner.
This time, the script is following a paper, Strengthening Global Systems to Prevent and Respond to High-Consequence Biological Threats, that was based on a "2021 tabletop exercise conducted in partnership with the Munich Security Conference." This scripted simulation of a bio-terror attack was based on an intentionally weaponized version of the monkeypox virus.
Produced by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), the participants and contributors overlap those who sat in the Event 201 simulation that predicted SARS-CoV-2, its rollout and its policies: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, China CDC, United Nations, Merck, John Hopkins, U.S. Department of State, etc.
According to the report's Executive Summary,
The exercise scenario portrayed a deadly, global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox virus that emerged in the fictional nation of Brinia and spread globally over 18 months. Ultimately, the exercise scenario revealed that the initial outbreak was caused by a terrorist attack using a pathogen engineered in a laboratory with inadequate biosafety and biosecurity provisions and weak oversight. By the end of the exercise, the fictional pandemic resulted in more than three billion cases and 270 million fatalities worldwide. [emphasis added]
On the simulation schedule, the attack takes place on May 15, 2022. Since NTI's simulation took place over one year earlier in March 2021, it was no coincidence that the World Health Organization (WHO) was notified of four "confirmed" cases of monkeypox in the U.K. on, wait for it... May 15, 2022. What? Yes, the very same day as "prophesied".
Thereafter, headlines of a monkeypox outbreak spread like wildfire and now dominate the global news cycle. Here are a few examples:
- Massachusetts public health officials confirm case of monkeypox - Massachusetts Department of Public Health, May 18
- Monkeypox - WHO, May 19, an info page all about monkeypox
- Monkeypox goes global: why scientists are on alert - Nature, May 20
- Rare monkeypox outbreak in U.K., Europe and U.S.: What is it and should we worry? - NPR, May 20
- CDC Advises Doctors to Be on Alert for Monkeypox as WHO Confirms Outbreaks in 11 Countries - The Epoch Times, May 21
- WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally - Reuters, May 21
- 'Everybody Should Be Concerned' About Monkeypox, Biden Warns - New York Times, May 22
- Monkeypox: Israel, Switzerland and Austria confirm cases - BBC News, May 22
Sound familiar? It is immediately apparent that all of these so-called experts have learned nothing about the proven uselessness of all these policies and instead, amplify them as if they were the only way to "flatten the curve."
More disturbing than any of the above, however, is a change in alerting policy of a new pandemic. In Finding 2, they recommend that "governments should improve preparedness by developing national-level pandemic response plans built upon a coherent system it 'triggers' that prompt anticipatory action on a 'no-regrets' basis."
No regrets? Where did this phrase come from? Apparently from an exercise participant who said, "It will be chaotic and frightening, but you can't wait until you have certainty. You have to act with no regrets."
This insane policy means that governments should be prepared to order a lockdown even if they only have a suspicion that a pandemic might be brewing. That is, no concrete evidence is necessary. Such a policy would be triggered on a "no-regrets" basis if they are wrong and yet have caused great damage to their populations and businesses.
Triggered by whom? This part is abundantly clear. Their recommendations state "The WHO must establish a graded, transparent, international public-health alert system" and also "develop and institute national-level triggers for early, proactive pandemic response."
Governments and their leaders "must err on the side of taking early action... leaders cannot wait for cases or fatalities to accumulate before responding. If there is a significant chance that the outbreak could turn into a pandemic, national leaders should lean forward to scale up response efforts and capabilities." Significant chance?
In short, the WHO sets triggers based on hunches rather than evidence and then national governments are expected to act on those triggers to shut everything down just in case. They must throw all restraint and caution aside, pre-committed to having no regrets even if they make a huge mistake.
By the time the monkeypox scenario is over on December 1, 2023, they predict that there will be 3.2 billion cases of monkeypox and 271 million deaths. Of course, this is pure fiction, but will it be sufficient fear porn to drive governments into "no-regrets" lockdowns just in case? Apparently so in Belgium's case, as it is the first country to introduce compulsory monkeypox quarantine: anyone testing positive must isolate for 21 days. Mandated mass testing is certain to follow as are renewed contact tracing operations.
That Technocracy is at war with the the entire civilized world is now self-evident. I have warned that additional attacks, beyond SARS-CoV-2 would certainly take place. This monkeypox panic is only exacerbated by contrived food shortages, inflation, energy crisis and financial crisis.
I will leave you with one last thought. These sophisticated looking experts at NTI's simulation pretend that they are serving the "greater-good" by protecting us from unknown bio-terrorists. But, what if THEY are the real terrorists hoaxing the entire planet again as they did with SARS-CoV-2?
Patrick Wood is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy. He is the author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation (2015) and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington, Volumes I and II (1978-1980) with the late Antony C. Sutton.
That's all I got to say.