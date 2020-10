© Getty Images / Kena Betancur



The Great Deflection

The Great Wealth Transfer

The Great Philanthropy

The Great Reset

Who benefits from lockdowns that are destabilizing all facets of our society? Look no further than the emerging global oligarchy.In October 2019, a pandemic simulation exercise called Event 201 - a collaborative effort between Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation - concluded that a hypothetical new coronavirus may end up killing at least 65 million people worldwide within 18 months of an outbreak.When Covid-19 coincidentally emerged from Wuhan two months later, scientists were rushing to generate similar alarmist forecasts using a variety of questionable scientific models. Researchers from the Imperial College London, for instance, approximated death tolls of 500,000 in the UK and two million in the US by October this year.While scientific models are admittedly fallible,Was it the science of mass-mediated hysteria? There are many troubling questions yet unanswered.Perhaps what we are really dealing with is a case of mass " coronapsychosis " as Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko aptly called it.As this author has warned for more than a decade, the world is staring at a confluence of risk overloads, socioeconomic meltdowns and a Second Great Depression.The consolidation of Big Tech with Big Media has created an Orwellian world where collective hysteria is shifting loci from bogeymen like Russia to those who disagree with the pandemic narrative.We have entered a "new normal" where Pyongyang, North Korea affords more ambulatory freedom than Melbourne , Australia. While rioting and mass demonstrations by assorted radicals are given a free pass - even encouraged by leaders in the West - Facebook posts questioning lockdowns are deemed subversive. This is a world where Australian Blueshirts beat up women , manhandle a pregnant woman in her own home and perform wolf pack policing on an elderly lady in a park. Yet, the premier of the Australian state of Victoria remains unfazed by the unflattering moniker of Kim Jong Dan The corona-totalitarianism is unsurprisingly most pronounced in the Anglosphere and its dependencies. After all, these nations are staring at socioeconomic bankruptcies of unprecedented proportions vis-a-vis their counterparts. Even their own governments are being systematically undermined from within. The US Department of Homeland Security, created in the aftermath of 9/11 to combat terrorism, is now providing $10 million in grants to organizations which supposedly combat "far-right extremism and white supremacy." This will further radicalize leftist malcontents who are razing down US cities and its economies in the name of social justice. There is however a curious rationale behind this inane policy as the following section illustrates.While the circus continues, the bread is thinning out, except for the top 0.001% US billionaires raked in $434 billion in the first two months of the lockdown alone. The more the lockdowns, the more the wealth accrued to the techno-elite. As tens of millions of individuals and small businesses face bankruptcy by Christmas, the remote work revolution is gifting multibillion dollar jackpots to the likes of Jeff Bezos (Amazon) and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook). Azure (Microsoft) and AWS (Amazon) cloud ecosystems, among others, have expanded by 50 percent since the beginning of the pandemic.In the face of such runaway wealth fractionation, panoptic contact tracing tools from Big Tech are increasingly employed to pacify restive populations. And of course, to prevent a second, third or nth wave of Covid-19 for our collective good!In the meantime, Big Banks, Big Pharma, Big Tech and other monopolies are getting lavish central bank bailouts or "stimulus packages" to gobble up struggling smaller enterprises. Covid-19 is a gift that never stops giving to a select few. But how will the techno-oligarchy maintain a degree of social credibility and control in an impoverished and tumultuous world?Oligarchic philanthropy will be a dominant feature of this VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) decade.According to a recent Guardian report,The laws governing scientific empiricism are no longer static and immutable; they must dance in tandem with the funding. Those who scream fake news are usually its foremost peddlers. This is yet another "new normal" which had predated Covid-19 by years.The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) is a prime example of how oligarchic philanthropy works. Since 2000, it has donated more than $45 billion to "charitable causes" and a chunk of this is designed to control the global media narrative. As for the BMGF's alleged success in eradicating polio, officials now fear that a dangerous new strain could soon " jump continents ." After spending $16 billion over 30 years to eradicate polio, international health bodies - which work closely with BMGF - have "accidentally" reintroduced the disease to Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan.By the Guardian's own admission, "British millionaires gave £1.04bn to the arts, and just £222m to alleviating poverty" in the 10-year period to 2017. Contrast this with the annual $10 billion earmarked by the philanthropic pool for "ideological persuasion in the US alone." The rabble is worth their weight only for the potential havoc they can wreak.There is enough money floating around to reduce our cities into bedlams of anarchy as seen in the United States today. The crumbs left over can be delegated to threadbare charities. One only needs to reflect on soup kitchens in the post-1929 Weimar Republic. The most popular ones were organized by the Nazi party and funded by wealthy patrons. The march towards a new order has a familiar historical meme. The new Brownshirts are those who terrorise citizens for not wearing masks, for not being locked down in their pens, and for simply supporting a political candidate of choice.Even children are not spared!A great pruning will inevitably occur in the mega-billionaire club as whatever remains of the global corona-economy is systematically cannibalized. The club will get smaller but wealthier and will attempt to sway our collective destiny.In this cauldron, the century-old technocratic dream of replacing politicians, electoral processes and businesses with societies run by scientists and technical experts may emerge - thanks to advances in panoptic technologies. It will be an age for the "rational science of production" and "scientific collectivism." The latter is eerily redolent of the Soviet sharaska (prison labs) system.The production and supply of goods will be coordinated by a central directorate, led not by elected representatives (whose roles, where they exist, will be nominal anyway) but by technocrat factotums. Perhaps this is what the World Economic Forum refers to as the Great Reset. In reality though, this idea smacks of a global Gosplan minus the Doctor Sausages for the innumerable many. (Some emerging economies like Malaysia and India casually refer to technocracy as an infusion of greater technical expertise into an extant bureaucracy. This is a misinterpretation of technocracy's long-standing means and goals).One intractable problem remains: will the emerging global oligarchy tolerate the existence of various 'deep states' worldwide? Initially, both groupings may cooperate to their mutual benefit but their respective raisons d'etre are too contradictory to be reconciled. One thrives on an "open society" run by obedient hirelings who will administer a global Ministry of Truth while the other depends on secrecy and a degree of national sovereignty to justify its existence.Surveillance technologies ushered in by the ongoing "coronapsychosis" may end up being the deciding factor.