Puppet Masters
The technocratic global elite and the Coronavirus coup d'état
Activist Post
Mon, 20 Jul 2020 00:00 UTC
Spiro and Patrick Wood discuss what is technocracy, who are the technocrats and what is their agenda.
The two also analyze how the social engineers have positioned themselves to capitalize upon this manufactured crisis to implement their technocratic agenda.
Reader Comments
Latest News
Quote of the Day
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
Recent Comments
Honey, <3 I thought you'd agreed to fly back to Florida. R.C. ;)
Seems that the body must be another rioter / looter / arsonist - almost anyone else would have been reported as missing, and relatively easily...
Typical of the BFM: No other media outlets seems to have done this basic fact checking of the claims made in the lawsuit. It shows complete...
BTW, the name of this river is racist. I INSIST IT IS CHANGED ASAP ! X(
Hmmm......the Earth eviscerating herself as a source for the visible fractures on the surface is interesting. I recall that Velokovsky theorized...