Coronavirus Coup D’état
In this interview, Spiro is joined by Patrick Wood who is a leading and critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and the history of Technocracy.

Spiro and Patrick Wood discuss what is technocracy, who are the technocrats and what is their agenda.

The two also analyze how the social engineers have positioned themselves to capitalize upon this manufactured crisis to implement their technocratic agenda.