Around the world, farmers are panicking as they are unable to get the supplies they need to produce food, from fertilizers to herbicides to tractor parts. India has setup a "War Room" for fertilizers after China stopped exports of DAP, prompting farmers to riot to obtain the product they need. Many nations are now limiting exports of food and these inputs, so that they may feed their own people. This was all foreseen by the Food Chain Reaction Game, which--like Event 201--announced this engineered crisis, and pre-scripted the solution. Christian breaks it down in this important Ice Age Farmer broadcast.