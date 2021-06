© Pixabay / Stefan Keller

As talk of UFOs intensifies, are they now hoping that mankind can be unified by an extra-terrestrial threat?

The Pentagon's alien UFO 'disclosures'

Order out of chaos

The reaction to Covid has shown that the 'unity through crises' model of the global ruling class has backfired.When enforced narratives fail, abrupt U-turns are inevitable. The global Ministry of Truth is now openly promoting the Wuhan lab leak theory when not savaging the darlings of yesteryear's 'coronapocalypse'.One such fall guy is the British mathematical epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson, whose Covid-19 contagion model paralleled the 3.5-hour pandemic simulation exercise called Event 201 in October 2019. Up to 65 million people were projected to die from this contagion. Unsurprisingly, a common denominator between both projections was the omnipresent Microsoft, which helped 'tidy up' Ferguson's code. Experts and politicians the world over naturally " listened to the science ," mirroring a teenager 's hysterics over another supposedly existential issue.Now, however, shadow-banned links are emerging from Google's search limbo to inform us that Ferguson's code was in fact a " buggy mess " that looked "more like a bowl of angel hair pasta than a finely tuned piece of programming," according to one data expert. This is what our endless lockdowns and coercive vaccination programs were based on.The 'unity through crises' model of the ruling class is backfiring, and the credibility of their political marionettes is plumbing new depths. The World Economic Forum's prophesied " cyber pandemic ," if it ever transpires, will only to serve to harden growing public scepticism. Besides, such an event will only prove that the building blocks of the WEF's Great Reset were in fact built on the 'pastafarian' codes of Big Tech. Blaming Russian or Chinese bogeymen may not work anymore.It is not just our cybersystems that are wobbling on dodgy foundations; our entire global systems are primed for a mighty fall. Instead of unity, manifold planetary crises are leading to social fissures of an unprecedented proportion. Mankind can no longer be unified through internally generated crises.Many years ago, the author had gamed out two interlinked scenarios that could engender global order in an elitist-induced chaos. We will now delve into that bizarro world...The build-up to the unclassified Pentagon report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) - the new euphemism for extraterrestrials (ETs) and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) - was preceded by a confusing raft of mainstream admissions over their existence. During a late-night show in May, former US President Barack Obama quipped that "when it comes to aliens, there are some things I just can't tell you on-air," before confirming that there were indeed sightings of physics-defying objects in the sky.This admission was straddled by more bizarre claims. According to Luis Elizondo, former director of the US military's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), extraterrestrials are fascinated by earthling nuclear technologies (in spite of the Chernobyl, Fukushima and Three Mile Island disasters).Now, hold that thought for a second: Is it logical for aliens to waste galactic time, travel, and resources to probe the secrets of our primitive nuclear capabilities? We do not even have a prototype for a nuclear-powered mission to Mars, much less the ability to resolve obstacles associated with fusion and pebble bed reactors. Elizondo estimates that current UFO technologies could be "anywhere between 50 to 1,000 years ahead of us..." In technological terms, that is a wildly guesstimate timeline that spans aeons, between the supersonic and Star Trek epochs. Besides, they seemed light years ahead of us when the first UFO sightings were documented nearly a century ago.This is now mainstream study General Haim Eshed, the former head of Israel's military space division, even claimed that the US and Israeli governments have been roped in for this interstellar project. According to the general, the aliens have "signed a contract with us to experiment here," but earthlings should not be worried, as ETs are merely looking to enlist them as "helpers" in their quest to "understand the universe."One is hard-pressed to understand how the Israeli government can trust aliens even as it wars with its immediate neighbours. Perhaps Eshed had anticipated this question with the following rationale: "They want to make us sane and understanding first. They waited until today for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will understand what space and spaceships are." If Eshed had been discerning the signs, it would have been clear that "sanity" and the "US government" no longer gelled in the same sentence.However, for the express purpose of scenario simulation, let us take these revelations at face value. Questions arise, beginning with those of a comedic nature. Just which Harvard legal eagle was responsible for drafting this binding contract with aliens when (s)he was not perfecting the finer points of critical race theory and the colour-coded taxonomy of mankind? Which court will act as the arbitrator? Why are ETs seeking the help of a fractured, primitive species to "understand the universe" if their own technologies are light years ahead?The choice of the United States as a galactic partner also casts these supposed aliens in a very poor light. Why did these benevolent entities remain silent when the US was warring incessantly against much of mankind? Did ETs concur that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction? Did they throw their weight behind the US' support of the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s and the Free Syrian Army decades later? Is it essential for humans to evolve, purify, and enlighten themselves through bloodletting and genocide? This is the Darwinian worldview of Adolf Hitler.Overall, mainstream admissions such as these read like a poorly written sci-fi plot. They also contradict the fringe theory that human evolution was expedited by ET tinkering with human DNA, giving rise to legends of 'gods' in various religions. If they possessed such capabilities millions of years ago as per a conventional evolutionary timeline, then the cure for Covid-19 would have been delivered yesterday.It's unlikely the UFO report will unify mankind against an extraterrestrial other, as many globalists secretly hope - despite a USA Today headline which reads: "UFOs have done what Covid-19 never has: Unite Republicans and Democrats in Congress."Likewise, any physical manifestation of 'aliens' down the line may be instinctively viewed as a machination of global elitists and their Big Tech partners. There is, however, a particular binary set of circumstances under which alien manifestations could be used to coerce global unity.While the Davos crowd works towards a Great Reset or a New World Order or whatever, there is just one niggling problem: hardly any of them possesses a scintilla of credibility any more. Their sole accomplishment thus far has been the enrichment of the top 0.001% at the expense of a growing horde of renters. These sociopaths even have the gall to declare that we "will still be happy" with our serfdom by 2030 It is therefore logical to assume that any Great Reset would be inalienably contingent on the denunciation and punishment of its very architects. It would be a highly placating outcome for the vast disenfranchised masses that had been reeling from years of pastafarian technological promises, lockdown regimes, and woke propaganda. A series of incriminating leaks may emerge to expose the culprits in flagrante delicto. This may include irrefutable evidences of rigged financial markets, pandemic shenanigans, and literal skeletons in the closet. Is it a coincidence that the global elite are now feverishly censoring free speech under the guise of combating 'fake news'? They will need total panoptic control by 2030, and they are running out of time.The fightback against the Great Reset will be recast as a populist revolution to undo all the wrongs done against humanity. The chorus of ' never again ' may ring out once more, this time without tribal boundaries. Out of this populist cauldron may emerge a great unifier, a world leaderwho will unite mankind and restore our broken societies under a brand new global order - perhaps in concert with the alleged help of otherworldly entities. Let's face it: a desperate generation is a gullible one.If this scenario sounds preposterous, bear in mind that it broadly resonates with biblical end-times eschatology . Otherwise, it made little sense for Pope Francis to declare that he was willing to baptize aliens when the moment arrives. Baptism is the formal act of initiation into the Christian faith; an act of believing in the ultimate salvation of all "men" ("anthropos" in the original Greek of 1 Timothy 4:10 and similar verses). "Anthropos" solely refers to humans; not extraterrestrial entities. Is the Pope toying with the idea of a new universal religion alongside a new universal society?This hybrid "plan of universal salvation" is somewhat echoed in Isaac Asimov's ' Foundation 'trilogy. In Asimov's series, two separate galactic civilizations were established for the long-term survivability of mankind. The one based on science and technology ultimately failed; the other, based on psychic wizardry, succeeded. Wouldn't it be more potent to combine both paradigms, if this were possible?At the end of the day, though, current mainstream UAP chatter may be directed by a very down-to-earth agenda. As the Intelligencer reports : "Perhaps after wasting over $1.6 trillion on the disastrous F-35, spending over $2.26 trillion on the war in Afghanistan, and facing a flat budget for 2021, the Pentagon simply wants a flashy reason to demand more money."Aliens or not, global order cannot be accomplished without an omnipotent and omniscient military. Beam the budget up, Scotty!