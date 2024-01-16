© Nathan Howard /Bloomberg



Ramaswamy struggled to climb out of single digits in state and national polls, trailing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who finished a distant second.Ramaswamy struggled to climb out of single digits in state and national polls, trailing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who finished a distant second, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who placed third.The 38-year-old led a quirky and unorthodox campaign, including rapping to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the Iowa State Fair, a move that sparked viral videos on social media.He is seen as a likely candidate for a job in a second Trump administration, particularly after his endorsement.