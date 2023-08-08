Vivek Ramaswamy
This story has not gained enough attention. GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy took on the globalist elite of the World Economic Forum (WEF) for "creating a false perception" that he was involved in their organization. The WEF attempted to list Ramaswamy as a Young Global Leader but he denied their invitation. After repeatedly asking the organization to remove his name from their marketing, he filed a lawsuit against them in 2021.

"The World Economic Forum's mission to achieve global 'equity' poses a serious threat to the American way of life," Ramaswamy said in a statement. "Our Founding Fathers fought the American Revolution to declare independence from the Old World monarchy. That old monster now rears its head again in the form of WEF's agendas including 'stakeholder capitalism' and the 'Great Reset.' That's why I've been one of the most vocal crusaders in America against WEF, and I am filing this lawsuit to hold them accountable for creating the false illusion of affiliation to undermine its opponents - so that they don't do it again to others," he added.

This is a common fake news tactic. The WEF wanted to discredit the candidate by claiming he was associated with them. The globalists did the exact same thing to me and claimed that a man named Martin Armstrong was contributing to their World Economic Forum. I received numerous calls and emails asking me if I suddenly switched sides. Look, I began our WEC in 1985. Schwab started his WEF in 1987. Marcus Vetter did the film, The Forecaster, on me, so Schwab called him and paid him to do a documentary too. This has been a back-and-forth ordeal for a long time.

I appreciate a presidential candidate who is knowledgeable and vocal about the Great Reset - not a pawn of the Deep State or willing to cave to the pressures of being labeled a conspiracy theorist for calling out one of the most powerful organizations on the planet. He has also directly called out George Soros, despite critics saying he received funding from the Soros organization to attend Yale Law School. "The WEF has a radical worldview that rejects the principles America was founded on. I'm not interested in being a 'global citizen.' I'm an American," he stated.