Vivek Ramaswamy linkedin
Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy says LinkedIn locked his account for posting videos where he expressed his views on climate policy and President Joe Biden's relationships with China.

"Big Tech election interference has begun," Ramaswamy tweeted Thursday with screenshots of his emails with LinkedIn officials and a video of his thoughts on the matter.

LinkedIn told Ramaswamy via email that he violated the platform's terms of service in multiple videos, including one in which he said, "The [Chinese Communist Party] is playing the Biden administration like a Chinese mandolin. China has weaponized the 'woke pandemic' to stay one step ahead of us. And it's working."

In another offending video cited by LinkedIn, Ramaswamy said, "If the climate religion was really about climate change, then they'd be worried about, say, shifting oil production from the U.S. to places like Russia and China. Yet, the climate religion and its apostles in the [environmental, social and governance] movement have a different objective."

In another video cited by LinkedIn, Ramaswamy said, "The climate agenda is a lie: fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity."

The platform said via email that they will let him back into his account if he agrees "to abide by Linkedln's Terms and not to violate them again."

"These aren't really the actions of private companies. These are so-called publicly held companies ... that are doing the work of the government through the backdoor," Ramaswamy said in a video. He also pledged to fight to get his account back.

Madeleine Hubbard is an international correspondent for Just the News. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram.