"The climate agenda is a lie: fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity," Ramaswamy said in one offending video."Big Tech election interference has begun," Ramaswamy tweeted Thursday with screenshots of his emails with LinkedIn officials and a video of his thoughts on the matter.In another video cited by LinkedIn, Ramaswamy said,The platform said via email that they will let him back into his account if he agrees "to abide by Linkedln's Terms and not to violate them again.""These aren't really the actions of private companies. These are so-called publicly held companies ... that are doing the work of the government through the backdoor," Ramaswamy said in a video . He also pledged to fight to get his account back.Madeleine Hubbard is an international correspondent for Just the News. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram