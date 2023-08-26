Has the U.S. government become aware of actual evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence? If so, when did this first occur? What are the names and titles of the people with direct, first-hand knowledge of & access to the crash retrieval programs? Which facilities/military bases house the recovered material? What special access programs cover this information, and how is it possible that they have evaded oversight for so long? When did these programs begin, and who authorized them? What level of security clearance is required to fully access these programs? With Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick of AARO seemingly unaware, and David Grusch being denied access, Title 10 and Title 50 authorization are apparently insufficient. So, what's necessary and who gets to decide? Which private corporations are directly involved in this program? How much taxpayer money has been invested in these programs? Has there been an active U.S. government disinformation campaign to deny the existence of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) If so, why?

Surging Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is joining the millions who want the government to dish on what it knows about UFOs."We can handle the truth," he said in a call for a full accounting of UFOs at a House oversight hearing on Wednesday.In a memo to Congress, bolstered by a similar note on Twitter, Ramaswamy proposed several questions for the hearing that focus on the possibility that the U.S. government has not been forthcoming about sightings."Has there been an active U.S. government disinformation campaign to deny the existence of unidentified aerial phenomena. If so, why?" he asked.Below are the seven questions he proposed be asked at the hearing: