© Jesco Denzel/Getty Images



This week's EU summit saw the bloc's leaders play a clever political game by maneuvering into advantageous positionsafter all the promises he was made earlier,TheHowever, given the weak hand that the bloc has at its disposal, even such a flimsy agreement can be considered a small foreign policy success by its leaders.It was all about relations with the main actors on the international stage - the US, Russia, and China - andIndeed,Officially, Hungary was the main obstacle to positive decisions on aid to Ukraine and potential membership for Kiev. In reality, the situation is much more complicated, and Brussels' main interlocutor here is its ally - the US. For the Western Europeans themselves, it is not a big problem to allocate funds to Kiev or to start negotiations with it on EU membership.First of all, we should probably start with the fact thatFor example, it is 12 times less than the first announced part of the EU fund set up in 2020 to help the countries and sectors most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.We know very well how the EU likes to spend its money, and there is no doubt that a lot of it will be divided among European companies and various consultancies that provide services to the Ukrainian government.All the more so because the proposal is to spread everything over a number of years, which will make it possible to stop spending if political circumstances change.The main question for EU countries is therefore what the Americans will or will not give to Kiev.The German or French authorities are ready to help Kiev's leaders with arms and money, but they have no illusions about where their true loyalties lie.The situation in the US is currently uncertain as the struggle between the main political forces intensifies. The level of future assistance to Ukraine depends on the domestic political situation, which is dominated by preparations for the 2024 presidential election. Domestic issues, in particular immigration policy, are therefore coming to the fore.Recent visits by Ukrainian officials to Washington have brought no tangible results: it is becoming increasingly clear how far their problems are from what the American establishment really cares about. And while for Kiev this is a serious disappointment after all the promises made earlier,Despite the fact that anti-Russian sentiment dominates in Western European political circles,And while the US is unable to make a decision on further aid to Kiev, the major EU countries have no reason to rush into decisions on sending their own money. Of course, nobody in Germany or France will talk about it openlyIn this sense the presence of a country like Hungary in the EU only helps them: everything can be blamed on Budapest's intransigence.There is every reason to believe that the bloc will postpone any concrete decisions until the US has made up its mind.The issue of opening negotiations with Kiev and Chisinau on EU accession was a hotly debated one even on the outside. At the same time, the position of the majority of Western European countries is based on the fact that starting negotiations does not necessarily mean they will conclude in the foreseeable future. The EU has decades of experience with the never-ending process of preparing for Turkey's accession. That is whyBut it can be seen in the context of relations with the US, Russia and China.As far as relations with Moscow are concerned, the statement on negotiations with Kiev and Chisinau is also seen from a purely political point of view: it can give the EU bargaining chips for future negotiations. The bloc also believes that it will demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions to China, which is closely monitoring the development of the conflict in Eastern Europe. In any case, the question of the future of Ukraine and Moldova is a third priority here.In general,Politicians have long understood the need to think about how to preserve their union in a changing international environment. But they are unable to do so seriously:The European integration we know from the achievements of the 1990-2000s is long gone. What will replace it is unclear, even in general terms. Many seem to be prepared to make it so loose and politically fragmented that even the formal membership of Ukraine and Moldova will not be a particular problem.This article was first published by ' Vzglyad ' newspaper, translated and edited by the RT ream