The European Parliament has overwhelmingly voted to approve a report stating that Russia "can no longer be considered a 'strategic partner'" and that "the EU cannot envisage a gradual return to 'business as usual' until Russia fully implements the [2015] Minsk Agreement [which lays out a process for achieving peace in eastern Ukraine] and restores the territorial integrity of Ukraine."The report also voices concern "over the potentially hundreds of billions of euros being laundered through the EU every year by Russian companies and individuals looking to legitimize the proceeds of corruption" and calls on EU member states to end "golden-visa/passport" programs.Watchdogs have warned that so-called golden-visa programs run by some European Union countries to sell visas and citizenship to wealthy foreigners are vulnerable to abuse and corruption.The bill, which has applied globally since 2016, authorizes the U.S. government to sanction those who it sees as human rights offenders, freezing their assets and banning them from entering the United States.The text furthermore "reiterates that Russia has no right of veto over the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of European nations" and "calls on the Russian authorities to condemn communism and the Soviet regime, and to punish the perpetrators of the crimes and offenses committed under that regime."A group of mainly social democratic, liberal, and green lawmakers unsuccessfully tried to pass an amendment to the report stating that the EU-Russia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee should be resumed after it was suspended due to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.The amendment, which failed narrowly, stated that "a dialogue [with Russia] is an important tool in minimizing the risk of further misunderstandings and misconceptions between the sides."