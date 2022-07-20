© Sputnik / Servicio de Prensa del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de la Federación de Rusia



They are playing a very dangerous game. I don't think they understand it themselves. But then, in Europe, a lot of people are starting to understand that.

The US and UK want to escalate the Russia-Ukraine conflict into a larger confrontation between Moscow and members of the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday in an interview with RT and Sputnik."Our American counterparts, British counterparts... with active support from Germans, the Polish and the Baltic states, they really want to turn this war into a real war and start a confrontation between Russia and European states," Lavrov told RT's editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan.Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring country in late February. Many countries, including NATO members, imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow and have been supplying Kiev with heavy weapons. The latest deliveries include US-made M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and M777 howitzers.Lavrov claimed that the US and Britain were acting to their own advantage in the conflict between Russia and the EU because the economies of the bloc's members are bearing the brunt of the sanctions. He added that the US has been acting "irresponsibly" by stoking tensions with Russia.US President Joe Biden said last week that Russia must suffer "a strategic failure" in Ukraine and vowed more support for Kiev.Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev's main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and "create powerful armed forces."In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.