In a document called 'fact sheet' on the US opposition to Nord Stream 2, the State Department demands that all related parties "immediately cease construction-related activity" in a "good-faith wind-down," adding that those who would lack this good faith, would face sanctions.
Further in the text, it clarifies that the contractors have 30 days to comply with America's demands, warning that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will identify and reveal all "violators" to the US Congress in about two months.
Comment: A bluff on Washington's part, that Russia has already called:
The US' threats have alienated a Swiss-Dutch construction company, Allseas, which earlier halted work on the last section of the pipe. However on Friday, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said that the pipeline would still be launched by the end of 2020 as Russia itself has the equipment needed to complete construction.
Objections to the pipeline from Washington and its European client states have been mainly political in nature, dealing with the potential loss of leverage more than anything else. The US has even called Germany a "hostage" because of its "increasing dependency" on Russian gas, while offering its own liquefied natural gas - officially described as "molecules of freedom" - as an alternative, though at a much higher price. Ukraine and Poland, in their turn, have bemoaned that Nord Stream 2 would rob them of billions of dollars in transit fees they've been collecting from Russia over the years.
