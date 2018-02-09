© Maxim Shemetov / Reuters



US attempts to isolate Russia and make it a country under its tutelage are doomed to failure, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov"Washington's anti-Russian campaign that is already a household name, has assumed an unprecedented scope," Lavrov said. "Its aim is to once again try to turn Russia into a country under its control. Such attempts are doomed to failure.and solving their problems at our expense are not going to work," he said.The Russian diplomat said the West, "worried by the loss of its influence,, including Russia."He emphasized that Russia had repeatedly faced outside challenges in its history, "which it was overcoming successfully with an active role of the Russian diplomatic service". "It will stay this way," the minister pledged.