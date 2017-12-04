© Jim Lo Scalzo / Carlos Barria / Reuters



Another week, another Russiagate flop. As many predicted, Flynn was finally indicted this week. But the charges have nothing to do with alleged collusion with Russia. Instead, they are for lying to the FBI about the content of phone calls he had with the Russian ambassador, the content of which was perfectly legal. If anything, however, the actual evidence points to a long-standing relationship of collusion: with Israel.Join us today as we talk Flynn, Trump, Russiagate, and more. Tune in to Behind the Headlines at 6-8pm CET (4-6pm UTC / 12-2pm EST).01:35:56