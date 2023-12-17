© Reuters



Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that the latest European Union sanctions against Russia will cause more harm to the EU than Russia.Zakharova added that the EU's "dictatorial" behavior reveals how Brussels is "denying" member states of their right to "protect their interests."She also warned the EU of the "heavy price" the Europeans must pay for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the bloc."It goes as far as absurdity, when through some unscrupulous manipulations - when certain heads of state and government are not present at the table, - some legally questionable and obviously politicized decisions are made, which are as follows: on the start of pre-accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, which not only fail to meet the EU's elementary criteria but directly run counter to them, as well as on another 'package' of unilateral restrictive measures against Russia, which, like all the previous ones, will cause bigger harm to the European Union itself," the diplomat said.She went on to add that the EU's confrontational "policy and the consequences of its opportunistic decisions regarding Ukraine and Moldova will have to be paid by the population of European countries."Moreover, after the summit, European Council President Charles Michel also announced that the EU members had decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, which may start in March 2024 or later.The accession talks regarding Ukraine and Moldova started after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban left the summit in protest to the move. Budapest had earlier threatened to veto the accession of Ukraine into the European Union. "Hungary does not want to be part of this bad decision!" Orban said in a statement on Facebook.Russia started the "special military operation" in its eastern neighbor in late February 2022 to defend the pro-Russian population in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk against persecution by Kiev.Ever since the beginning of the war, Kiev's Western allies, led by the United States, have been pumping Ukraine with advanced weapons and slapping Russia with a slew of sanctions, steps that Moscow says would only prolong the hostilities.