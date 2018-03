© Ben Stangall / AFP

There are many reasons for doubting the official British position blaming Russia for the Sergei Skripal poisoning. This week's 'diplomacy dramatics' of mass Russian expulsions are just too contrived to be taken seriously.Two factors raising doubt stand out in particular: the unseemly, impossible rush to judgment and carnival of reaction; and, secondly, the immediate, concerted follow-up demand being made on Russia to "change its behavior."The cause-and-effect sequence here is just too neat to be left to random events. Within days of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia having apparently been poisoned in a public space in the English city of Salisbury on March 4, senior British government officials were accusing Russia of attempted assassination.As Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the US, said this week: "The scale of inflicted damage and the preceding information campaign speak of the fact that it had been planned beforehand - simply postponed for the right moment."Yet, the British government preempted by claiming its scientists had identified the poison apparently used on the Skripals as 'Novichok' - "of a type developed by the Soviet Union."Former British ambassador Craig Murray has contested serious flaws in official claims about the alleged nerve agent. Murray points to the sly wording used by the British government inferring authoritative knowledge implicating Russia when in fact, he contends, there is a paucity of hard information.Russia has also categorically denied any involvement or being in possession of the hypothetical chemical weapon."Britain divulged 'unprecedented levels of intelligence' to convince other countries that Russia carried out attack," according to The Independent.It went on to report: "The material provided to the allies included sensitive reports and the conclusions of the military research base at Porton Down, as well as an explanation of how these were obtained. The information senior government officials hold was key to 23 states and NATO carrying out a mass expulsion this week of over a hundred Russians working under diplomatic credentials."Such protocol is mandated by the Chemical Weapons Convention to which the UK and Russia are signatories.Incredibly, we now see a whole host of countries orchestrating an all-out campaign to expel Russian diplomats. Most of the nations are members of NATO or the European Union, and several of them have an anti-Russian axe to grind, such as Poland and the Baltic States. However, several European countries have declined to expel Russian envoys, saying they require evidence first.The other significant factor is the way that Moscow is being promptly demanded to make concessions.Speaking in Parliament this week, British Prime Minister Theresa May said : "I have found great solidarity from our friends and partners in the EU, North America, NATO and beyond over the past three weeks as we have confronted the aftermath of the Salisbury incident."Then she added: "And together we have sent a message that we will not tolerate Russia's continued attempts to flout international law and undermine our values."UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson also hailed what he called "a turning point" this week in which he said a "united response" from British allies was demonstrating that Russia had to change its behavior.Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the UN, said the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from her country - the biggest single number in this week's sanctions - was a clear message to Moscow that "these actions must stop."US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Russia "has the potential to be a partner" with NATO but it has "chosen to seek a different path."European Council President Donald Tusk and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also hinted that there would be "more penalties" on Russia unless it changed its "pattern of unacceptable behavior."US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert caused consternation when she apparently invoked a Nazi Germany-era propaganda meme by describing Russia as a "sea monster with many tentacles."The State Department's spokeswoman made the explicit linkage to the Skripal incident and what is being demanded from Russia."If Russia wants to improve relations, it needs to first acknowledge its responsibility for the attack, and cease its recklessly aggressive behavior," she said.Therein lies an alternative, but plausible explanation for recent events. The apparent poisoning incident of the Skripals - we still don't know what really happened due to official British secrecy - has been turbocharged into a criminal conviction against Russia. The concerted international reaction by Britain and its ideologically aligned anti-Russian allies is, in turn, being fashioned into a plea bargain for Moscow to accept.And what does "changed behavior" entail? It would entail what the US and the NATO alliance have been seeking for several years from Russia under Vladimir Putin's leadership.The latest British-featured poison saga is just another episode.