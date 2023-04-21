Puppet Masters
'Europe' is an American pawn - Turkish minister
RT
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 16:08 UTC
Soylu argued that EU leaders are becoming more and more discredited, while the continent is facing numerous issues, ranging from an aging population to dwindling economic output in the west of the continent. He also asserted that 'Europe' lost any international clout long ago, and has become nothing more than an American vassal.
"There is no such thing as Europe. Don't think too much about it. America exists. Europe is a mule in America's convoy. It has no special features."
Known as an outspoken critic of Washington, Soylu suggested that the US itself continues to lose credibility. Washington is universally "hated" all around the globe, while 'Europe' is facing a similar attitude - largely due to its subordination, according the minister. 'Europe' is now particularly disliked all across Africa as local nations justifiably despise those who exploit them, Soylu claimed.
Ahead of a general election in Türkiye scheduled for May 14, the minister also criticized the Western model of democracy, insisting it has been damaged by ongoing turmoil in numerous Western countries. Soylu specifically pointed to political upheaval in the UK, which saw three prime ministers in quick succession last year.
"We're seeing that the [democracy] paint of Europe and America has peeled off," Soylu stated.
The dominance of the collective West no longer exists, yet the US and Europe are still trying to persist with old habits, Soylu claimed, before praising Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to secure "full independence" for his country.
"What our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is doing is to turn the history of the world," the minister asserted. "Türkiye's biggest goal is full independence, and Türkiye will reach that goal together with Erdogan."
Erdogan, who has been in power since 2003, first as prime minister and later as president from 2014, is seeking to secure a third term in May's elections. He is opposed by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who was selected by a broad alliance of six opposition parties.
The incumbent president and his ruling AK Party are expected to face a stern challenge, particularly in the wake of the devastating earthquake that killed over 50,000 people across Türkiye's in early February.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 'Europe' is an American pawn - Turkish minister
- Dollar losing reserve status at 'stunning' pace, Russia sanctions & asset freeze partly to blame - Eurizon CEO
- Iranian navy claims it forced US submarine to surface
- $100 million worth of gold stolen from Canada's largest airport
- SpaceX's first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic "unexpected rapid disassembly"
- Best of the Web: Huge explosion leaves 20 meter crater in road in southwest Russia's Belgorod region
- Flash of flight seen above Kyiv likely meteorite, not Russian attack or NASA satellite
- Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
- WHO treaty debated in UK Parliament
- Trump announces plan to end homelessness. The Left will hate it.
- 'You should have resigned long ago': Senator Hawley grills Mayorkas over child trafficking at southern border
- Senators make a new demand regarding FBI, Hunter Biden, Obama White House
- Leaked files: Britain's secret propaganda ops in Yemen
- Clown world: College shuts down study on trans athletes in sport after researcher calls biological males 'males'
- Best of the Web: TikTok: Chinese "Trojan Horse" is run by US State Department officials
- Best of the Web: Hunger Profiteers, Granny Killers and Skin-Deep Morality
- Archaeologists studying an enigmatic stone structure in the Saudi Arabian desert have turned up evidence of a Neolithic cultic belief
- Sen Ron Johnson sounds alarm on 'jaw-dropping' Biden family bank records
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Project Icebreaker: The beginning of a one world digital currency system?
- 'Europe' is an American pawn - Turkish minister
- Dollar losing reserve status at 'stunning' pace, Russia sanctions & asset freeze partly to blame - Eurizon CEO
- Iranian navy claims it forced US submarine to surface
- WHO treaty debated in UK Parliament
- Trump announces plan to end homelessness. The Left will hate it.
- 'You should have resigned long ago': Senator Hawley grills Mayorkas over child trafficking at southern border
- Senators make a new demand regarding FBI, Hunter Biden, Obama White House
- Best of the Web: TikTok: Chinese "Trojan Horse" is run by US State Department officials
- Sen Ron Johnson sounds alarm on 'jaw-dropping' Biden family bank records
- Project Icebreaker: The beginning of a one world digital currency system?
- Best of the Web: Bombshell filing: 9/11 hijackers were CIA recruits
- 'Cooperation yes, submission no': Mexico condemns US interference in drug war
- Russia warns South Korea if it sends weapons to Ukraine, Moscow will arm the North
- G7 meeting 'maliciously smeared China', group should focus on its own problems - Beijing
- Ukraine morphed into neo-Nazi dictatorship with Kiev's introduction of martial law - Russian MFA
- Then there were nine: Comer alleges a wider range of potential Biden beneficiaries from possible influence peddling
- Russian President Putin again visits troops in occupied Ukraine
- Congressional probe uncovers tie between Biden campaign, security letter dismissing Hunter laptop
- Germany's nuclear lunacy
- Southern Afghan city becomes de facto capitol as Taliban chief tightens grip on power
- $100 million worth of gold stolen from Canada's largest airport
- Best of the Web: Huge explosion leaves 20 meter crater in road in southwest Russia's Belgorod region
- Clown world: College shuts down study on trans athletes in sport after researcher calls biological males 'males'
- Canadian 'experts' claim capitalism, white supremacy to blame for climate change
- Biden to punish good-credit homebuyers to subsidize high-risk mortgages
- Florida officially limits gender, sexual orientation instruction in all school grades
- 5th-gen warfare, part 3
- Germany critically short of housing as construction tanks due to lockdowns, energy crisis, inflation
- California electric companies propose higher earners pay greater fees than lower earners under new state law
- Elon Musk's Twitter lifts ban on 'misgendering' and 'deadnaming' trans people
- As Walmart shuts down four stores in crime-ridden Dem-led Chicago, DailyMail.com lists all the big box shops - from Macy's to Target - which have closed due to millions in losses from rampant theft
- UK hounded by worst inflation in Western Europe
- Fox News host previously barred from reporting on Dominion suit says he will cover trial 'fair and down the middle' UPDATE: Fox News settles defamation suit
- Southwest Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to 'computer issue'
- 1 dead after NYC parking garage collapses, neighboring buildings ordered to evacuate
- Here's what a Philadelphia children's hospital quietly scrubbed from its website amid public backlash against gender transitions
- Trump vows to crack down on Soros-funded DAs if elected president in 2024
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warns 'digital cash' is 'ultimate mechanism' for 'control'
- Disney's wild ride: DeSantis-appointed board set to declare Disney's unchecked authority null and void
- EU warns against unilateral steps after Poland, Hungary ban grain from Ukraine
- Leaked files: Britain's secret propaganda ops in Yemen
- Archaeologists studying an enigmatic stone structure in the Saudi Arabian desert have turned up evidence of a Neolithic cultic belief
- Secrets of 9,000 year old female shaman burial in Germany revealed
- Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
- Archaeologists have uncovered the first human representations of the people of mythical Tartessos
- Ancient DNA reveals the multiethnic structure of Mongolia's first nomadic empire
- Sea-level rise caused by crustal subsidence contributed to Viking abandonment of Greenland, researchers believe
- Japan's mysterious 'Rock Ship of Masuda' monolith
- Pre-Hispanic ceremonial center with unknown characteristics was discovered in the Andes
- A sanctuary for Mithras discovered in Germany
- The end of the world system
- 16th century Benin Bronzes crafted of metal from mines in western Germany
- The truth about Tibet and her liberation from slavery
- Best of the Web: 'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
- New Testament: Fragment of 1,750-year-old translation discovered
- The geopolitics of the color revolutions
- St Bartholomew and flaying
- How Barack Obama Bombed the "Paris of Africa" into a Hell Hole of Murder, Slave Trade, Sex Trafficking and Mass Starvation
- Medieval writings on lunar eclipses may help date volcanic eruptions
- Vikings brought animals to England as early as the year 873
- SpaceX's first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic "unexpected rapid disassembly"
- Don't blame the cows: New study finds methane isn't warming the Earth
- NASA's enigmatic green lasers spotted by Japanese astronomer
- James Webb telescope keeps finding galaxies that shouldn't exist
- Flat Earther spends $20,000 on DIY experiment that accidentally proved the planet is round
- Mercury's magnificent comet-like tail caught on camera
- Warm liquid spewing from Oregon seafloor comes from Cascadia fault, could offer clues to earthquake hazards
- African bird's intricate feather design inspires new ways to store water
- Scientists discover why hibernating bears don't get blood clots
- New type of superconductor discovered
- Double-slit experiment that proved the wave nature of light explored in time
- Even more mammoth devolution
- Dazzlingly detailed photo of a record sized solar tornado '14 Earths tall'
- Physicists discover that gravity can create light
- Three species of extremely primitive spider discovered in China
- Zombie no more: The unbelievable comeback of analog computing
- Does Earth have a new Quasi-Moon?
- NASA's Webb scores another ringed world with new image of Uranus
- Hubble spots possible runaway black hole creating a trail of stars
- A mini-heart in a Petri dish
- Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
- Yet another attempt to hide the inconvenient climate data
- Climate change scandal in Australia heating up
- Rare desert waterfalls still flowing a month after record snowfall awakened them at Gunlock State Park, Utah
- Late-season storm brings more snow to the Sierra Nevada
- The 17 resorts in the U.S. that have set snowfall records this season
- Palisades Tahoe resort in California breaks all-time snowfall record with 710 inches of snow
- Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea
- Lightning strike kills two in Pakistan
- Late season winter storm drops up to 22 inches of snow in parts of Wisconsin
- Ukraine - Floods in 8 regions impact hundreds of households
- Drone footage shows scale of flood devastation in Tulare County, California
- 6.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Fiji
- 15 road sections shut after April snowstorm in Kazakhstan
- Lightning strike kills 5 people in Cauca Department, Colombia
- Snowmobiler dead after being caught in avalanche near Invermere, British Columbia - 14th fatality for the province since January
- Mass stranding of 25 rough-toothed dolphins on coastline in Far North, New Zealand
- Twin waterspouts near the Whitsunday Islands, Australia
- 1 killed, 1 injured after lightning strikes boat in Florida
- Major April snowfall in the Alps - 40 inches of snow in 5 days
- Flash of flight seen above Kyiv likely meteorite, not Russian attack or NASA satellite
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on April 19
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Port St. Lucie, Florida on April 7
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 17)
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 18
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 17
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 17
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Israel, residents report hearing sonic boom on April 15
- NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on April 11
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 10
- Meteor fireball over Spain on April 5
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and nearby countries on April 3
- Meteorite fall in Toledo, Spain (April 2)
- Meteor fireball over Quebec on March 31
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China on March 27
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (March 24)
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 21)
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Best of the Web: Hunger Profiteers, Granny Killers and Skin-Deep Morality
- The $5 Covid-19 treatment that could have helped save thousands of lives
- 45 times as many deaths after COVID shots in just 2 years compared with all flu vaccine-related deaths since 1990, data show
- Biden to spend $5 billion on new Coronavirus vaccine initiative supported by Gates, Fauci and Republican lawmakers
- Study shows 4.2 percent of Pfizer COVID vaccine batches made up most adverse events, raising serious concerns
- How could they call the vax 'safe' with doubled pregnancy loss rates, raised fetal abnormality rates and concentration of lipid nanoparticles in ovaries?
- Parkinson's researchers discover disease biomarker in key breakthrough
- First human death from H3N8 bird flu recorded in China, WHO claims
- The mRNA platform: What it is, what it means
- Switzerland stops recommending COVID-19 vaccination
- Were masks in hospitals a waste of time? Hated NHS policy made 'no difference' to Covid infection rates, study finds
- Rotten meat may have been a staple of the original Paleo diet
- WHO reveals 'staggering' infertility statistics
- How many deaths were caused by the covid vaccines?
- Killer plant fungus Chondrostereum purpureum infects man in India in 'world-first case'
- COVID-19 not responsible for "explosion" in heart deaths. Major autopsy study shows "must be the vaccine"
- Expert calls for vitamin B test on dementia patients following meta-analysis showing supplementation is three-times as effective as any drug
- Dozens of families damaged by AstraZeneca jab launch legal fight
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Inside the 'Gateway Process,' the CIA's quest to decode consciousness and unlock time travel
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- Bud Light smooths things over with new ad featuring drag queen waving American flag
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
- Sick of same old crime and violence, Chicago tries electing a Democrat this time
- Ultimate marketing: Beverage pretending to be beer runs ad featuring man pretending to be woman
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
Quote of the Day
There is no end to education. It is not that you read a book, pass an examination, and finish with education. The whole of life, from the moment you are born to the moment you die, is a process of learning.
Recent Comments
Meanwhile in space... Russia makes the first "feature film" in orbit
I am a Scot so may be out of order, and this is just a thought, cut the defense bill and build some affordable accomadation. Or is that a danger...
ReRAN Yes well aware, why they want a centrelised digital currency, instead of sanctions on countries they will sanction the man woman girl or...
There whole thing is to trick people. I bet they keep track of how many straight men they “tricked” the pants off of and brag to each other. Just...
And they ARE perverted. When you see one you think of s e x. That’s the whole essence of it. Doing it for better sex. This country is grossly over...
Comment: See also: Macron refuses to back US line on China