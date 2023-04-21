© Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.



, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has claimed. The official, who was referring to the EU and UK, delivered the remarks as he met members of a youth association in Istanbul on Tuesday.Soylu argued that EU leaders are becoming more and more discredited, while the continent is facing numerous issues, ranging from an aging population to dwindling economic output in the west of the continent. He also asserted that 'Europe' lost any international clout long ago, and has become nothing more than an American vassal.Known as an outspoken critic of Washington, Soylu suggested that the US itself continues to lose credibility., Soylu claimed.Ahead of a general election in Türkiye scheduled for May 14, the minister also criticized the Western model of democracy, insisting it has been damaged by ongoing turmoil in numerous Western countries. Soylu specificallySoylu stated.The dominance of the collective West no longer exists, yet the US and Europe are still trying to persist with old habits, Soylu claimed, before praising Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to secure "full independence" for his country."What our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is doing is to turn the history of the world," the minister asserted. "Türkiye's biggest goal is full independence, and Türkiye will reach that goal together with Erdogan."Erdogan, who has been in power since 2003, first as prime minister and later as president from 2014, is seeking to secure a third term in May's elections. He is opposed by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who was selected by a broad alliance of six opposition parties.The incumbent president and his ruling AK Party are expected to face a stern challenge, particularly in the wake of the devastating earthquake that killed over 50,000 people across Türkiye's in early February.