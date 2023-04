© AFP NG Han Guan



Western Europe must pursue "strategic autonomy" and avoid getting dragged into confrontations on behalf of the US, Emmanuel Macron told Politico on Sunday. The French president has made similar assertions before, but has nevertheless followed Washington's lead on Ukraine.In an interview while traveling within China this week,"The paradox would be that, overcome with panic,and a Chinese overreaction."Relations between China and the US are at an historic low point, with US President Joe Biden suggesting on several occasions last year that Washington would intervene militarily to prevent Beijing reunifying Taiwan with the mainland. While, according to media reports and comments from Chinese officials.The conflict in Ukraine has also largely scuppered discussions of "strategic autonomy" in Europe. While Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel had talked extensively about lessening their reliance on the US in recent years, a change in power in Berlin saw Olaf Scholz' government reverse decades of pacifist foreign policy to arm Ukraine at Washington's behest, while both France and Germany have supplied armored vehicles, ammunition, and in Germany's case, tanks, to Kiev's forces.With rising energy costs and inflation contributing to domestic instability, Macron has nevertheless backed all 10 of the EU's anti-Russian sanctions packages. Despite speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on several occasions since last February, Macron has not managed to push the Kremlin toward halting its operation in Ukraine.The French president "is still talking about the strategic independence of the EU," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov remarked last summer, adding "I am certain they will not be allowed to have it."