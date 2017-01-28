Puppet Masters
UK is becoming a vassal state to the US, says French presidential candidate
RT
Fri, 27 Jan 2017 20:31 UTC
"Britain lived in an equilibrium with Europe. But now it is becoming a vassal state, meaning it is becoming the junior partner of the United State," Macron said in an interview with France Culture radio on Friday, according to Reuters.
Macron described new US President Donald Trump's first steps in office as "extremely worrying," adding that in his opinion it would be difficult to cooperate with the Republican.
"What's happening today with Trump's first statements and choices is extremely serious and worrying," Macron said, adding that under Trump the US could "destabilize things that have been built for decades."
Macron, who was previously sure that Trump would stay close to the European Union, has now apparently changed his views.
"It signifies that the US will no longer be in a position to co-organize globalization and be the world's policeman with the European Union," he said.
"The unpredictable choices, the outbursts and the inward-looking United States of Trump no longer guarantees Europe's security."
Macron, a former economy minister, believes that the appropriate response to the "current real imbalance in the would" should be a stronger Europe.
"We shouldn't exchange hostile remarks or speak excessively anxious words, but we must take a look at all the consequences of what is about to happen," Macron said.
"Europe, and France in the first place, must assume its responsibilities to build a new form of sovereignty: its security, defense [and] foreign policy, but also its financial [and] monetary sovereignty," he concluded.
Macron's comments come ahead of the much anticipated meeting between UK PM May and Donald Trump which is to take place later on Friday. May believes that Britain and the US share a "joint responsibility," and feels that her relations with the US president could be strong since, as she jokingly noted, "sometimes opposites attract."
Earlier on Friday, French President Francois Hollande told a news conference in Berlin that dealing with the Trump administration poses a "challenge" for Europe in terms of commerce and "the way... conflicts across the world should be solved."
Comment: This guy is a little late to the party. It's no revelation that both the UK and the EU serve as vassal states to the US. Now that Trump is pursuing a more reasonable global platform, the EU's slavish leadership doesn't know what to do without a master.
Reader Comments
f.ck off. london is owned by tel-aviv and the vatican. which is exactly what they deserve.
Carolina4 Yes you are right, and by extension, the commonwealth too.
Author Unknown Oct 21, 2008 1215 Magna Carta Voided By the Pope, Beginning the Deception By the King and Pope to Romanize and Enslave the English People. The English Monarchy began the defrauding of the English people of their individual rights protecting Anglo-Saxon Common Law in a concerted effort by King Edward I in conspiracy with the Pope of Rome sometime around 1300 AD.. English Monarchy Defrauded People's Rights Any claim of absolute sovereignty rights by the English Monarchy was shown to be non-existent in the Magna Carta of 1215.[Actually 1225, as the 1215 Magna Carta was voided by the Pope.] Yet, over PERSONS, be they natural persons (man under contract of servitude with the Crown, and without right of free will - except for obedience) or artificial corporate bodies, as created by the Crown, there is absolute rights of the MASTER over the servant exhibited by the Crown over the People. England has been under the Roman system since King John signed over England FOREVER as a vassal state to the Holy Roman Empire/Pontiff/Vatican in 1213. All human institutions are make-believe ships/incorporations in the Roman system. Thus, All corporations and corporate (crew) members are a legal fiction, and are SUBJECTS of the Crown. The British Crown is subject to, or under the Crown of the City of London, the Vatican owned financial, legal and professional controls capitol of the Holy Roman Empire. The English Monarchy began the defrauding of the English people of their individual rights protecting Anglo-Saxon Common Law in a concerted effort by King Edward I in conspiracy with the Pope of Rome sometime around 1300 AD. The term "common law" and "English common law" was concocted as a fraud; and, is in fact, a system derived directly from Roman civil law - commonly called "dictator's law." As Roman Municipal Law, it points to Mercantile Law used against debtors, as 'municipal' means a debtor territory. Considering that Anglo-Saxon Common Law period of England preceded the Norman Conquest of England by some 500 years, we have evidence of this fraud posted on the Canadian Federal Justice website: "The common law, which developed in Great Britain after the Norman Conquest, was based on the decisions of judges in the royal courts. It is called judge-made law because it is a system of rules based on "precedent." Whenever a judge makes a decision that is to be legally enforced, this decision becomes a precedent: a rule that will guide judges in making subsequent decisions in similar cases. The common law is unique in the world because it cannot be found in any "code" or "legislation;" it exists only in past decisions. However, this also makes it flexible and adaptable to changing circumstances." The primary feature of Roman Municipal Law, a variation of Roman Civil Law,[derived from Maritime Law], used by the deceitful English Monarchy, and its so-called justice system, was/is the "notwithstanding clause." The Monarchy called this 'Equity.' This clause derives from the fact that Roman Law is based upon all commercial and political organizations, in fact all human institutions, being make-believe ships. All 'ship's orders'- laws, rules and regulations concerning the ship, have within them the necessary right and duty of the captain to disregard any such rules or regulations when he deems it necessary for the 'good' of the ship. The complete "flexible and adaptable" feature of so-called English or British common law is nothing more than the common usage of the notwithstanding clause to insure that the Crown's pleasures, prerogatives, and privileges come before the individual rights of the people.
Author Unknown Oct 21, 2008 1215 Magna Carta Voided By the Pope, Beginning the Deception By the King and Pope to Romanize and Enslave the English People. The English Monarchy began the defrauding of the English people of their individual rights protecting Anglo-Saxon Common Law in a concerted effort by King Edward I in conspiracy with the Pope of Rome sometime around 1300 AD.. English Monarchy Defrauded People's Rights Any claim of absolute sovereignty rights by the English Monarchy was shown to be non-existent in the Magna Carta of 1215.[Actually 1225, as the 1215 Magna Carta was voided by the Pope.] Yet, over PERSONS, be they natural persons (man under contract of servitude with the Crown, and without right of free will - except for obedience) or artificial corporate bodies, as created by the Crown, there is absolute rights of the MASTER over the servant exhibited by the Crown over the People. England has been under the Roman system since King John signed over England FOREVER as a vassal state to the Holy Roman Empire/Pontiff/Vatican in 1213. All human institutions are make-believe ships/incorporations in the Roman system. Thus, All corporations and corporate (crew) members are a legal fiction, and are SUBJECTS of the Crown. The British Crown is subject to, or under the Crown of the City of London, the Vatican owned financial, legal and professional controls capitol of the Holy Roman Empire. The English Monarchy began the defrauding of the English people of their individual rights protecting Anglo-Saxon Common Law in a concerted effort by King Edward I in conspiracy with the Pope of Rome sometime around 1300 AD. The term "common law" and "English common law" was concocted as a fraud; and, is in fact, a system derived directly from Roman civil law - commonly called "dictator's law." As Roman Municipal Law, it points to Mercantile Law used against debtors, as 'municipal' means a debtor territory. Considering that Anglo-Saxon Common Law period of England preceded the Norman Conquest of England by some 500 years, we have evidence of this fraud posted on the Canadian Federal Justice website: "The common law, which developed in Great Britain after the Norman Conquest, was based on the decisions of judges in the royal courts. It is called judge-made law because it is a system of rules based on "precedent." Whenever a judge makes a decision that is to be legally enforced, this decision becomes a precedent: a rule that will guide judges in making subsequent decisions in similar cases. The common law is unique in the world because it cannot be found in any "code" or "legislation;" it exists only in past decisions. However, this also makes it flexible and adaptable to changing circumstances." The primary feature of Roman Municipal Law, a variation of Roman Civil Law,[derived from Maritime Law], used by the deceitful English Monarchy, and its so-called justice system, was/is the "notwithstanding clause." The Monarchy called this 'Equity.' This clause derives from the fact that Roman Law is based upon all commercial and political organizations, in fact all human institutions, being make-believe ships. All 'ship's orders'- laws, rules and regulations concerning the ship, have within them the necessary right and duty of the captain to disregard any such rules or regulations when he deems it necessary for the 'good' of the ship. The complete "flexible and adaptable" feature of so-called English or British common law is nothing more than the common usage of the notwithstanding clause to insure that the Crown's pleasures, prerogatives, and privileges come before the individual rights of the people.
UK is becoming a vassal state to the US, says French presidential candidateHaving been on equal terms with the EU, Britain has now entered a stage of 'vassalization' in its relations with the US under Prime Minister Theresa May, according to French presidential candidate...