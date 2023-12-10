© Reuters



The Russian foreign minister says it is unacceptable that Israel is using Palestinian resistance movement Hamas's October 7 operation as justification for a collective punishment of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.The top Russian diplomat also said the unprecedented attack by Hamas inside the Israeli territory did not happen in a vacuum.Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrov said the ongoing war in Gaza is about "cancel culture" - a recent phenomenon that refers to the mass withdrawal of support to public figures or celebrities who did things in the past that are no longer acceptable today."Whatever you don't like in the events which lead to a situation, you cancel," he said.Moscow has also condemned this week's US veto of a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.The developments come as there's no sign of a let-up in the Israeli regime's onslaught on the Gaza Strip.In its latest strikes, theMore than two months into the Israeli genocide in Gaza, civilian areas and infrastructure, including over 190 mosques, have been destroyed despite worldwide condemnation.Palestinian resistance fighters are inflicting heavy losses on invading Israeli occupation troops in the Gaza strip.The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, says it ambushed Israeli forces in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Several regime soldiers were killed and injured there. Six Israeli armored vehicles were also targeted in Jabalia with rockets.Intense fighting also continues across the coastal strip including Khan Yunis in the south. Israel has so far confirmed the killing of 102 of its soldiers since it launched a ground offensive in Gaza about five weeks ago. Palestinians say the number of Israeli fatalities is much higher.About 18,000 Palestinians, including 297 in the past 24 hours, have been killed, most of them women and children, and over 49,500 others injured since the onset of the current US-backed war.