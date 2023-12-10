Speaking virtually at the Doha Forum on Sunday, Sergei Lavrov called for international monitoring of the situation on the ground in the besieged Palestinian territory.
The top Russian diplomat also said the unprecedented attack by Hamas inside the Israeli territory did not happen in a vacuum.
It was due to "decades and decades of a blockade [in Gaza] and decades and decades of unfulfilled promises to the Palestinians that they would have a state, living side to side with Israel in security and good neighborliness", he said.
Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrov said the ongoing war in Gaza is about "cancel culture" - a recent phenomenon that refers to the mass withdrawal of support to public figures or celebrities who did things in the past that are no longer acceptable today.
"Whatever you don't like in the events which lead to a situation, you cancel," he said.
Comment: One way this plays out in some Western countries is that what happens in Gaza is often under-reported, or misrepresented.
Moscow has also condemned this week's US veto of a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's representative at the UN, has said US diplomacy was "leaving scorched earth in its wake".
The developments come as there's no sign of a let-up in the Israeli regime's onslaught on the Gaza Strip.
In its latest strikes, the Israeli military targeted a home in Jabalia in the north of the coastal sliver, killing at least 39 people.
Israeli warplanes also carried out fierce attacks on several other Palestinian refugee camps, including in the southern city of Khan Yunis, which has been under heavy artillery fire as well.
More than two months into the Israeli genocide in Gaza, civilian areas and infrastructure, including over 190 mosques, have been destroyed despite worldwide condemnation.
Palestinian resistance fighters are inflicting heavy losses on invading Israeli occupation troops in the Gaza strip.
The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, says it ambushed Israeli forces in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Several regime soldiers were killed and injured there. Six Israeli armored vehicles were also targeted in Jabalia with rockets.
Intense fighting also continues across the coastal strip including Khan Yunis in the south. Israel has so far confirmed the killing of 102 of its soldiers since it launched a ground offensive in Gaza about five weeks ago. Palestinians say the number of Israeli fatalities is much higher.
About 18,000 Palestinians, including 297 in the past 24 hours, have been killed, most of them women and children, and over 49,500 others injured since the onset of the current US-backed war.
