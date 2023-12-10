© PRESSTV



the world has not yet reached the point it should reach, with an unequivocal demand for ending the war, which he described as a war falling within the 'legal definition of genocide

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi says Israel is implementing a systematic policy of pushing Palestinians out of Gaza through a war that has killed thousands of civilians.Safadi said at a conference in Doha on Sunday that Israel is pressing ahead with its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and more people in the besieged territory are falling victim to the regime's onslaught." he said.Safadi said.'Addressing the forum, Safadi criticized the extensive destruction and indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, arguing that these acts contradicted Israel's stated aim of only targeting the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas."We are facing a difficult moment, a moment that will take us deeper into the sea of death and destruction, and."He added thatIsrael launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long suppression and devastation against Palestinians.About 18,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and over 49,500 others injured since the onset of the current US-backed war.The UN figures show that around 1.87 million Palestinians - more than 80 percent of Gaza's population - have already fled their homes. They have been forced to move to the border city of Rafah or a coastal area in the Southwest.