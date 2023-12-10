NewsReal: Livid at Russian Victory in Ukraine, Anglo-Americans Facilitate Israeli Genocide of Palestinians
Sott.net
Sun, 10 Dec 2023 20:40 UTC
Meanwhile, American weapons are pouring into Israel, where they're duly dumped onto defenceless Palestinians in Gaza. This week on NewsReal, Joe & Niall highlight the extreme contrast between the two wars: one is a war between two armies on civilian-evacuated, fixed terrain, and the other on densely civilian-populated terrain - a 'war' so evil that its genocidal intent is laid bare for all to see.
Running Time: 01:24:09
Download: MP3 — 57.8 MB
This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee, X and VK. Show Notes
- Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
- Fears of a NATO withdrawal rise as Trump seeks a return to power
- Weiss charges Hunter Biden with three tax felonies but ignores foreign influence-peddling to protect Joe
- Biden reveals surprise NATO drawdown in Europe
- EU leaders panicking over potential Trump return - NYT
- Gaza's oldest mosque reduced to rubble
- Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'
- Jordan's foreign minister says Israel aims to expel Palestinians from Gaza
- Elon Musk reinstates the X account of Alex Jones - 'the people have spoken'
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Livid at Russian Victory in Ukraine, Anglo-Americans Facilitate Israeli Genocide of Palestinians
- Rep. James Comer says Hunter Biden indictment was 'to protect him'
- Congress is taking a huge step toward UFO transparency—and lawmakers pushing for the truth aren't happy
- Indictment shows Ukrainian firm Burisma halved Hunter Biden's 1M/yr salary when Donald Trump took office
- Russia's last laugh: How the G7's embargo backfired, and Russia's oil revenues almost doubled
- 'Rare strain' of salmonella in contaminated melon kills 5 in Canada
- TWO abusive couples in Michigan arrested for conspiring to adopt dozens of children, earned $1million from fostering
- Israel has killed 10,000 infants & children in Gaza genocide, total of 23,012 Palestinians dead - Euro-Med Monitor
- The clueless American elite's view of the NATO-Russian Ukrainian war
- Moldova: EU-aspirant's president to punish opposition-controlled cities
- Tornado causes serious damage in Leitrim Village, Ireland
- Neil Oliver: The more you speak, the easier it becomes to say more. Don't doubt that you are right
- Putin and the opposition: Everything about the 2024 election in Russia
- Moscow on the Rocks
- Hunter Biden indicted on tax charges
- COP28 President's "no science" remark blows holes in carefully curated 'Net Zero' narrative
- Open defiance
- Best of the Web: Irish politician: "70% of legislation comes from Brussels - Ireland's parliament only transposes what's already been decided"
- Free speech? Key aspects of Trump gag order upheld by federal appeals court
- Gaza's oldest mosque reduced to rubble
- Elon Musk reinstates the X account of Alex Jones - 'the people have spoken'
- 'Rare strain' of salmonella in contaminated melon kills 5 in Canada
- TWO abusive couples in Michigan arrested for conspiring to adopt dozens of children, earned $1million from fostering
- Israel has killed 10,000 infants & children in Gaza genocide, total of 23,012 Palestinians dead - Euro-Med Monitor
- Ukrainians refusing to fight for 'corrupt government' - WaPo
- Journalist unloads on adults for trying to 'silence' girl who was forced to sleep next to trans student: 'Insanity'
- DOD blocks US Navy med officer's computer access after exposing surge in heart issues among pilots following COVID-19 vaccination
- House passes bill hitting back against Biden's EV agenda
- Martin Luther King Jr. home arson suspect named, caught on camera
- Best of the Web: Civilian deaths in Gaza highest of all world conflicts in 20th Century, including World Wars, Israeli study reveals
- Russians doing better than ever before, despite sanctions, Gallup poll reveals
- Nationwide power outage in Sri Lanka due to 'a system failure'
- Bristol University axes the National Anthem from graduation ceremonies amid students' claims it is 'old-fashioned' and 'offensive to some'
- Owner of Philly restaurant targeted in Palestine protests is official Israeli govt propagandist and Biden ally
- Court halts imprisonment of meme artist Douglass Mackey amid First Amendment appeal
- In memory of Dr. Refaat Alareer: Palestine mourns murder of leading academic, journalist, poet, mentor by Israel
- Dishing it out: 'You are a misogynist': Riley Gaines turns tables after Squad Dem calls her 'transphobic' in congressional hearing
- US embassy in Baghdad hit by heavy rocket fire
- 1 dead, 14 hospitalized after contracting Legionnaires' disease in California due to contaminated tap water
- Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'
- Revealed: A British charity gave over £1m to 'Israel's largest militia'
- Influx of migrants to Bavaria in 500AD early medieval period, analysis of teeth reveals
- Oldest fortresses in the world discovered in Siberia
- 5700-year-old monumental Dolmen of Menga reveals it as one of the greatest feats of Neolithic engineering
- Sergey Poletaev: How incompetent leaders put Ukraine on the road to disaster
- Possible 6,500-year-old Stone Age cemetery discovered near the Arctic Circle
- DNA analysis of 9,000-year-old shaman burial in Germany shows she had dark hair & blue eyes
- Flashback: How Israel built a nuclear program right under the Americans' noses
- The murderous legacy of Henry Kissinger
- Early humans in the Paleolithic Age: More than just game on the menu
- 'Witchcraft' is the result of acoustic resonance at the Devil's Church in Finland
- Flashback: Ukraine and Regime Change
- From stripteases to sky burials — the mystery of the funeral
- Another Egyptian mummy discovered to have 'abnormally large brain'
- Ages of terror: Here's why Africans hate France
- Best of the Web: 60 years after JFK's death it is more and more apparent that Kennedy was a victim of a palace coup - spearheaded by Vice-President Johnson
- Earliest evidence for mass production of weapons in southern Levant discovered, sling stones dated to 7,200 years ago
- Michael Nicholson: Famine novel changed my mind on England's guilt in Ireland's famine
- How many people died in the Black Death?
- NASA scientists celebrate after finding 1-Inch tomato 'lost in space'... Wait. What?
- One of the brightest stars in the night sky will 'blink out' next week: Rare occultation of Betelgeuse will be visible to some parts of the world
- Wasps that recognize faces cooperate more, may be more intelligent
- Shidaowan: World's first fourth-generation nuclear reactor begins commercial operation on China's east coast
- Giant sun 'hole' bigger than 60 'Earths' spews solar wind towards our planet
- James Webb telescope finds water in roiling disk of gas around ultra-hot star for 1st time ever
- Comet trapped between Saturn and Uranus is transforming
- Research shows human behavior guided by fast changes in dopamine levels
- JWST records reappearance of ghost-like dusty galaxy
- Major earthquakes could be predicted months in advance, scientists say
- Astronomers spot rare six-planet system that orbit star 'in sync'
- Webb captures a prominent new star in Perseus
- Apple NameDrop: Why police agencies are issuing warnings after iOS17 update
- Can a rogue star end planet Earth as we know it?
- Seamount twice the size of world's tallest building discovered 'hidden under the waves'
- 'Goddess particle': Earth slammed by ultra-powerful cosmic ray, and we have no idea where it came from
- New paper in BioEssays recognizes Kuhnian "paradigm shift" against 'junk' DNA
- Bacteria store 'memories' and pass them on for generations, study finds
- Astronomers find a brilliant explosion that just keeps on exploding
- Recently discovered nova investigated by astronomers
- Tornado causes serious damage in Leitrim Village, Ireland
- Red alert declared as wildfires threaten populated areas in Limache and Villa Alemana, Chile
- Sakurajima volcano erupts in Japan on December 10
- Tennessee: At least six dead as tornadoes rip through state
- Flashback: History of life shaped by great catastrophes
- Flashback Best of the Web: Comets may have caused Earth's great empires to fall
- Best of the Web: Coldest start to winter in decades for Russia: Parts of Siberia are enduring extreme cold below minus-70 degrees Fahrenheit
- Mind-blowing moment driver cheated death when lightning strike exploded the tree beside his car in Mudgee, Australia
- One killed in bear attack in Odisha, India
- Embarrassed experts flip-flop, now warn: 'Will snow more heavily in coming years'!
- Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming reaches 100 inches of snowfall already
- Swarms of locusts flood the skies of Merida, Mexico
- 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu, triggers tsunami warning
- Vehicles disappear under 4 feet of snow in Utah
- Thousands of dead fish wash up on beach in northern region of Japan
- Pit bull dog attacks, kills 89-year-old owner in Logansport, Indiana
- Floods in Washington and Oregon after atmospheric river dumps record rain - 8.6 inches in 24 hours
- Best of the Web: Leading Russian polar scientist: Cooling begins in 2030...Climate crisis a 'Globalist Scam'
- Mount Marapi: Eleven hikers killed as volcano erupts in Indonesia - death toll increases to 22 (UPDATE)
- Temperatures in Siberia dip to minus 56 Celsius as record snow blankets Moscow
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and other states on December 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on December 2
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on November 30
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on November 26
- Meteor fireball lit up the night sky over Western Australia on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on November 20
- Best of the Web: Meteorite impact suspected as parked car is punctured in Strasbourg, France
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 16
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on November 16
- Meteor fireballs over Brazil on November 14, Peru on Nov. 12 and Japan on Nov. 13 and 15
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on November 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on November 11
- Meteor fireball over England on November 5
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on November 3
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on November 3
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on November 2
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of the city of Jóia, Brazil on October 30
- Micro- and nanoplastics linked to parkinson's and dementia
- US sees rise in 'White Lung Syndrome' cases: Is it linked to China's pneumonia outbreak?
- New Zealand whistleblower data leaks data suggesting specific Covid vaccine batches caused higher mortality: Legit leak or limited hangout?
- Best of the Web: Admin who oversaw New Zealand's CoVaxx datasbase ARRESTED for leaking official numbers on high-mortality Covid 'vaccine' batches
- Singapore reports 10% spike in new HIV infections
- UK health boss says no proof face masks ever worked against Covid
- Netherlands reports similar 'alarming surge in pneumonia', predates China outbreak
- Best of the Web: Are COVID Jab Deaths Being Covered Up?
- UK detects first human case of new swine flu strain, illness was 'mild'
- Pilot warns of airline industry disaster due to Covid vaccines
- Scandalous: How the UK government shut down its Ethics Committee after it tried to intervene on the vaccination of children
- Moderna's 'Disinformation Department' Monitors 150 Million Websites for 'Anti-Vaccine' Narratives
- Mysterious pneumonia ripping through China's schools
- Coronavirus fragments can persist in the body of a person for up to a year: an estimated 65 million people worldwide suffer from the consequences
- Mysterious fatal respiratory illness sickens dogs across the US, vets are puzzled
- The complex relationship between sleep and pain: Insights from sleep expert Dr Alison Bentley
- Deaths of Scottish babies: Risk of 1 death for every 690 doses given in pregnancy
- UK suffering highest gonorrhea cases since records began 100 years ago, NHS dept pushes for vaccine program
- Contraceptives may slow brain development and increase risk-taking behavior in teens, study suggests
- Bittersweet: Study Exposes Hidden Dangers of Heavy Metals in Chocolate
- Leading biologist explains why you can so often sense when someone is looking at you even if your back is turned
- Truth-speaking and the technocratic cabal
- Scientists revisit Solomon Asch's classic conformity experiments with surprising results
- The attack of the pseudo-men
- Best of the Web: The competency crisis is upon us
- On free will, ChatGPT4 blows away atheist Sam Harris
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Psychedelics, Sobriety, and Altered States: Processing Reality with John Buchanan
- Children may be 'evolutionarily primed' to need more than 2 parents
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Is Putin autistic? Or just gifted?
- Modern art is the resentful destruction of beauty
- Best of the Web: The illusions of abstract philosophy: Thought is never deep
- Best of the Web: The Internet is a brain with schizophrenia
- The 'White Man's Burden': Western liberalism as the new imperialism
- Congress is taking a huge step toward UFO transparency—and lawmakers pushing for the truth aren't happy
- Irish scientist with top secret US Government clearance explains why 'we are not alone'
- Powerful members of Congress are dead-set on killing UFO transparency
- Canadian journalist hires law firm after being denied access to UAP sighting files at nuclear power facilities
- CIA's secret office has conducted UFO retrieval missions on at least NINE crash sites around the world, whistleblowers reveal
- Critical govt transparency legislation jeopardized by a powerful few in Congress
- Black Friday: Republican leadership takes axe to UFO transparency legislation
- UFO whistleblower who claims the US government has recovered crashed craft says humans have been visited for 'thousands of years'
- Disclosure and national security: Should the US govt reveal what it knows about UAP?
- Retired US Army Colonel says secret UFO projects should be made public by October 2030 - to beat America's rivals and get ahead of a 'catastrophic' leak
- Vannevar Bush quotes Truman's 1947 reaction to Forrestal
- 2 Rafale Jets search for UFO spotted near India's Imphal airport
- Shock UFO footage captures moment bright object hurtles across the sky as NASA launches probe
- Why do UFO sightings keep happening near nuclear sites?
- UK: Woman spots two 'UFOs' in Stockport including one resembling the US Navy's white 'tic tac'
- Are aliens real? We asked the Pentagon's outgoing UFO chief
- Mexican Congress hears evidence of 'non-human beings' during UFO session
- 'Aliens,' or a foreign power? Pentagon UFO chief says someone is in our backyard
- Air Force officer breaks silence on 'red, glowing UFO the size of a football field' hovering at low altitude over California space launch base
- UFOs and aliens are (probably) not what you think: An interview with Diana Walsh Pasulka
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
- Zelensky cancels democratic elections to focus on fighting for Democracy
- So kind! Netanyahu promises Palestinians free security after war
- Roombas at the End of the World
- The Depopulation Bomb: A Halloween Sci-Fi Tale
- Zombie wandering Capitol Hill in search of brains starves to death
- Chaos at Congressional Halloween party: House Republicans all show up wearing identical clown costumes
- Yellen says two wars 'no problem' for US: She gets 20% 'friends & family' discount with Raytheon
- Kenyan authorities arrest fake lawyer who WON 26 High Court cases
- Pentagon accuses China of being Chinese
- AOC asks why we need a House Speaker since everyone already has headphones
Cowardice asks the question: "Is it safe?" Expediency asks the question: "Is it politic?" Vanity asks the question: "Is it popular?" But conscience asks the question: "Is it right?" And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular but one must take it because one's conscience tells one what is right.
