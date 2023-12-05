© Avichay Adraee/X



Online system designed to order precise evacuations inaccessible to those without power or network access...Israel's new grid system for targeted evacuation warnings in southern Gaza risks turning life in the territory into a "macabre game of Battleships", aid workers have warned.When Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza after a week-long ceasefire deal collapsed,in areas where Palestinian civilians had previously been urged to take shelter.early on Friday morning, and at least 200 people had been killed by Saturday, Gaza's health authorities said.Residents who have been squeezed into a shrinking corner of Gaza, most of them already internal refugees displaced and struggling to find enough to eat, described desperation and despair as they weighed up what to do as the fighting drew closer. They are hemmed in by the sea on one side, the closely guarded Israeli border on the other, and at their backs is the border with Egypt.Israel has started using itswhich breaks Gaza down into more than 600 blocks, and can be accessed through a QR code on leaflets and social media posts.by ordering them to leave areas that in some cases cover just a few blocks.But on the ground, people said it had just added to their fear and confusion. After weeks of bombardment and blockades, most people have little access to electricity to charge phones and other devices, and even for those who can get online, the telecommunications system regularly collapses.That meansthe UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) said.Israel's military used the grid system for the first time on Saturday morning, in online evacuation warnings from its Arabic-language spokesperson Lt Col Avichay Adraee. But some of the shaded areas marked for evacuation did not correspond fully with the numbered blocks he listed.Those maps should not have been considered evacuation warnings, a second spokesperson said when asked about the discrepancy. They are "not the interactive map that should be used for this [warning] purpose," she said.Other Israeli leaflets dropped into Gaza have added to the confusion, by eschewing the grid system and urging evacuation from broader areas.aid groups say.Rohan Talbot, advocacy director at the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (Map), said:after Israeli forces targeted medical buildings in the north, his colleague Fikr Shalltoot, the Gaza director for Map, said:Asked about the logistics of warnings based on the online grid system, Israel's military did not clarify whether they would also provide offline warnings about the evacuation of specific blocks to Gaza residents.Many of those who have been urged to move had already fled their homes in other parts of Gaza -One UN administrator at an overcrowded shelter near Khan Younis, whose own family had fled the north earlier in the conflict said:the health ministry said. The UN says the ministry has a track record of providing reliable casualty figures.Paul Ley, a surgeon, told the Observer late on Friday that the first casualties had arrived hours after the ceasefire and he had not left the operating theatre since.Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after its fighters broke through the border on 7 October and killed around 1,200 people, the majority of them civilians. The IDF says Israeli troops must move south because Hamas fighters are hiding there.