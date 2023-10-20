From the day he joined our team some 14 years ago and literally up until the day he chose to pass, Pierre was a charming, positive, dedicated and insightful contributor to our work, both online and in the real world, where he served as a skilled mentor to many.
Pierre reserved his greatest enthusiasm and effort for his attempts to better understand the fundamental nature of our reality, the hidden history of our planet and what essential part we, as human beings, play in the 'grand scheme' of things.
While Pierre's list of achievements are too many to detail in full here, the following provides a sample of his work and commitment.
Bonne route Pierre, et à bientôt!
Books by Pierre Lescaudron Books, (Amazon.com links, English only.)
Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection: Black and White edition by Pierre Lescaudron (Author),
Cometary Encounters: Flash-Frozen Mammoths, Mars-Earth Discharge, Comet Venus and the 3,600-Year Cometary Cycle by Pierre Lescaudron (Author)
Pilulerouge links:
English:
Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection, 2nd Ed.
Cometary Encounters
French:
Les comètes et les cornes de Moïse, 2ème éd.
Rencontres Cométaires
German:
Erdveränderungen und die Mensch-Kosmos Verbindung
Russian:
Земные изменения и взаимосвязь между человеком и космосом
Встречи с кометами
Articles by Pierre Lescaudron
Below is a list of articles written by Pierre Lescaudron. This is followed by other articles that mention his name in the summary, selecting those that have a quote or links to a radio show or a video podcast.
The written articles appear in chronological order and include the first lines or paragraphs, but without illustrations or diagrams.
Sott.net
Sat, 30 Nov 2013 07:07 UTC
Why didn't Comet ISON melt in the Sun? How NASA and Official Science got it all wrong (again)
This article builds on an excerpt from an upcoming book, to be published by Red Pill Press, which draws on the 'Electric Universe' concept, information theory, astronomy, paleogeology - and much more - to present an expanded cosmology linking so-called 'climate change' and 'Earth changes' with mankind's role in the greater cosmic environment.
Written by Pierre Lescaudron, editor and researcher for SOTT.net, in the following article he provides an explanation for the "weird" and "unexpected" behaviour of Comet ISON to date, particularly regarding its unexpected survival as it went around the Sun on November 28th, 2013.
Sott.net
Tue, 13 May 2014 04:59 UTC
Eradicating beauty: The destruction of art
My Grandma is a ninety-nine-and-half-year-old French lady. She was born in 1914 at the outbreak of WWI. Her father died on the Western Front in August 1918; it was only three months before the armistice.
Grandma was just one out of 6 million French children who lost their fathers. Her mother had a small sewing shop in Southern France, specializing in widows' dresses, by far the most popular garment at the time.
Sott.net
Sun, 25 May 2014 16:55 UTC
Mummy, why is Daddy wearing a dress? Daddy, why does Mummy have a moustache?
Editor's note: This article addresses several controversial topics (homosexuality, pedophilia, sexual predation, etc.) and its content, as well as some illustrations, may be shocking to some.
If, despite this disclaimer, you decide to read further, keep in mind that the 'devil is in the details', so read carefully and try to avoid black and white thinking.
In particular, do not forget that during the analysis, we focus on a small minority of pathological individuals who have infiltrated the gay community. So this is not an attack on gay people but an exposé of this small minority that pretends to advocate for gay rights but instead exploits the gay community in the service of a nefarious agenda.
This being said, fasten you seat belts, and jump in!
Sott.net
Fri, 02 Jan 2015 13:01 UTC
2015, the BRICS checkmate Western finance?
"Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws."Credit Defaut Swap (CDS), mortgage backed security (MDS), bottom-up investment, high frequency trading, naked short sale... these are the kind of complicated terminology you encounter when you start exploring the financial jungle.
But don't be mislead. This overuse of jargon is designed to confuse and destroy any motivation to explore further. Clearly 'they' don't want you to understand because they are hiding some rather dirty secrets wrapped up in apparently complicated jargon.
Scratch beyond this seemingly complex veneer however, and the reality of finance is surprisingly simple... and disgusting. The objective of this article is to explain, in layman terms, finance principles and the slavery most individuals and states are subjected to. I will also show why things might soon change dramatically and offer some sound advice for such times of financial turmoil.
Sott.net
Thu, 02 Jul 2015 04:34 UTC
From Christian faith to nihilistic void
This article is related to two previous ones. As you will see, the destruction of beauty (modern art), the destruction of families and identities (gender theory), and the destruction of religions show several similarities.
You might already know a bit about my grandma and her witty remarks. I mentioned her in the two articles linked above. Something I didn't share with you yet, is her religious faith.
When I was a kid, raised by atheist parents, I found it difficult to understand why my grandma was going to church, why she was interested in the Pope's doings and sayings, why she was praying, why she had paintings of the Virgin Mary hanging on walls and a crucifix above her bed.
To be frank I found all this religious display a bit ridiculous. How could it have been different, when the only thing I had ever heard about the Church was its evil deeds: the Crusades, the Inquisition and, more recently, the pedophile priests.
Grandma's religious faith didn't decline with time. She's now 100 years old and still a religious person. Each time I come back from some medical check-ups, I tell her that the results are good and she's on the verge of tears because she's so relieved. She then tells me in a soft emotional voice: "I've been praying so much for you".
Sott.net
Tue, 14 Jul 2015 09:49 UTC
Greek debt and German hypocrisy
Spanish philosopher Santayana warned that those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it, but a more serious problem than mere historical amnesia is historical revisionism, where whole societies somehow become convinced of something that never happened or just the opposite of what really happened. The history of Greek and German debt is a good example.
Money creation VS debt creation
Debt and money are frequently confused. We read about money creation, "money created out of thin air", and we imagine printing presses spewing out tons of paper bank notes.
The only drawback of money creation is the erosion of the value of the currency (inflation) because of excessive supply. To illustrate this process, imagine a gigantic oil field were to be found in Siberia tomorrow; it would reduce the price for oil because of the increased supply.
In this sense, money creation impacts every operator (banks, states, citizens) holding money, by decreasing the value of their holding. The more money that exists, the less it is valued, like most other commodities.
But today, 97% of digital money is "created" through debts issued by private banks. This means that, today, money is not created to serve economic development or national monetary policies but solely to maximize the profits of private banks.
Sott.net
Wed, 30 Dec 2015 15:22 UTC
The Fear of Death and the Human Need for Heroes
We recently celebrated my Grandma's 101st birthday. While we were sipping champagne, she said, out of the blue: "I heard that Russia will save us". It was a most unexpected remark given that we had never spoken about Russia, much less global politics. Rather than question her about it however, I understood that Grandma is aware of the current rhetoric about a possible 'nuclear war' between Russia and the West and, having lived through two world wars, she'd rather not have to endure another. So I just replied: "Yes, you are right, Vladimir Putin and Russia will save us," and the conversation moved on.
Despite my reassuring, hopeful answer, I doubt that Vladimir Putin, or anyone else for that matter, will save 'us', 'the world' or anything else. But Grandma's observation puzzled me. I was wondering where she got this information from. It's unlikely she got it from French mainstream media, which are aligned with their Western counterparts in conducting an anti-Russian/anti-Putin disinformation campaign. Maybe a member of staff at her nursing home ventured a similar remark? Maybe it came to her via some form of limbic resonance with supporters of Russian government policy?
Beyond the origin of Grandma's remark, I also have been wondering about Putin's influence on the global population, not on the political, economic or geostrategic level (which has been extensively covered by other observers), but on a deeper, more subtle symbolic level.
But before addressing that, let's look at something seemingly unrelated: death.
Sott.net
Sun, 06 Mar 2016 16:37 UTC
Post imperialism: A Template for a New Social Order
The 20th century was the century of ideologies and destruction. Communism entered the stage in 1917 and died almost immediately, fascism too disappeared within the concentration camps, a dozen years after its first implementation.
After the fall of the Berlin wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union, a single ideology was left, centered in the US empire and affecting the whole world: liberalism along with its corollary dogmas like individualism, materialism, atheism, and nihilism, have brought humanity to the brink of oblivion.
Despite their obvious pro imperial bias, every day the mainstream media provides additional proof of the utter disaster that is going on around our planet and the ongoing disintegration of individuals and societies.
In previous articles I repeatedly wrote about the nefarious effects of liberalism spread by the US empire: the destruction of beauty, family, gender, identity, moral consciousness, religions, and so forth. Basically, all the features that define our very identity as humans are being systematically twisted, reversed, destroyed.
Sott.net
Mon, 03 Jul 2017 23:30 UTC
Post-nihilism, a template for where we are heading
Some of you may remember my last article, 'post-imperialism, a template for a new social order', where I described a utopian society. It discussed ideas of community, values, the quest for truth and objective reality. The present article does almost the opposite, it describes the current state of our society and where it is probably heading. More specifically, I will focus on the emergence and predominance of 'organized' minorities, be they homosexuals, atheists, migrants, pagans, modern art enthusiasts, vegetarians, LGBT advocates, you name it.
The list is long and keeps getting longer, as if we had entered an age of the race for victim-hood. Most of those minorities consider themselves as 'Social justice warriors' or SJWs. I'll try to explain how SJWs ended up imposing their vision of the world on the majority and where this raging proselytism displayed by SJWs comes from.
Many terms have been used to describe the dystopian world in which we find ourselves: materialist, scientist, atheist, individualistic, rationalist, consumerist. They all are valid descriptions, although they only address one of the facets of our global society.
Recently some thinkers attempted to give a more extensive assessment of our society and described it as nihilistic, relativist, post-modern. What those three terms have in common is that they make the claim that there can be no objective truth, no objective meaning and no objective moral values.
Sott.net
Fri, 28 Jul 2017 20:40 UTC
Of Flash Frozen Mammoths and Cosmic Catastrophes
For years I've been fascinated by what could be considered as one of the greatest mysteries of our planet: the demise of the woolly mammoths. Try to imagine the barely imaginable: millions of giant mammoths inexplicably flash-frozen overnight.
This is a fascinating event for several reasons. First, flash-freezing is a very peculiar process that does not really occur on our planet. Also, given the death circumstances, the magnitude and power involved to virtually wipe out the whole mammoth genus is truly astounding.
But maybe the most fascinating aspect of this event is that it occurred just 13,000 years ago when the human race was already widely established on planet Earth. For comparison, the upper paleolithic cave paintings found in Southern France (Lascaux, Niaux, Rouffignac,...) were made 17,000 to 13,000 years ago.
Sott.net
Thu, 23 Nov 2017 14:52 UTC
Is France Attempting to Normalize Pedophilia?
Three and half years ago, I wrote an article titled 'Mummy, why is Daddy wearing a dress? Daddy, why does Mummy have a mustache?' where I suggested that one of the objectives of the LGBT/feminist movement was not really freedom or equality but the normalization of pedophilia.
The article provoked a lot of debate among Sott readers, after all, the jury was still out, the alleged feminist/LGBT and pedophile collusion was just an assumption. I still had my doubts though, and in July 2017 I wrote another article 'Post-nihilism, a template for where we are heading' that included the following:
Pedophilia is, of course, part of the agenda. And it has been so for a long time. Think about it: the tangible differences between a man and a woman are greater than the tangible differences between a 14 year old and an 18 year old.Sott.net
If they manage to brainwash the masses to the point that they believe the male/female duality is just a social construct, imagine how easy it will be to blur the line between an 18 year old and a 14 year old and, subsequently to enact a law that reduces the age of sexual majority, i.e. legalize pedophilia.
And this abomination will be promoted in the name of equality (everybody has the right to express their sexuality, even towards children), love (which is stronger than anything, including artificial age barriers), and freedom (sexual freedom).
Sun, 21 Jan 2018 17:00 UTC
Five Feminist Lies We Take For Granted
"Sexuality is to feminism what work is to Marxism... the molding, direction, and expression of sexuality organizes society into two sexes: women and men. This division underlies the totality of social relations."
Catharine MacKinnon, Toward a feminist theory of the state
Some years ago I began an unexpected journey down the feminist rabbit-hole. It was in 2014 when my Grandma asked me about the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest and I found myself unable to explain who the winner was: Conchita Wurst, a man who dresses like a woman and wears make-up, but sports a beard.
In hindsight, I realize this journey was a painful process, probably because it touched something deep in me. The data I discovered were in conflict with my protective instinct, something that is deeply wired in males. While females are hardwired to nurture and care, men are wired to provide and protect.
So when a man is exposed to victimized women (as depicted by the feminist narrative), it triggers his core instinct and social duty to protect. In addition, the instinctual hijack and deep cultural values tend to inhibit any proper intellectual functioning.
The above might be one of the reasons why the victimhood of women is so central to the feminist ideology. It might also be one of the reasons why so many men blindly embrace feminist narratives.
Sott.net
Mon, 19 Feb 2018 19:25 UTC
US Wars Fund The Welfare State Which Finances The Liberal March Towards Totalitarianism
Most people reading this will have heard of the US Military Industrial Complex (MIC), a state within the state that wages wars everywhere, has bases all over the planet, plunders poor nations and seizes their resources for the personal profit of an elite few. But if this definition is accurate, we would expect to have seen a dramatic increase in the US federal spending on defense over the course of the last 70 or 80 years, when the modern American MIC has been active. Is that the case?
A Grain of Truth
Decades ago defense was indeed the largest part of the federal budget. In the 1950s it represented about 2/3 of federal spending, which was 15% of US GDP.
This is a high proportion and was in line with a capitalist country at the time where state spending was restricted to two core priorities: defense and infrastructure, while all other sectors of activity were left to private initiatives. But things have changed a lot since then:
Sott.net
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 16:00 UTC
The Scourge of Modern 'Liberalism' in France
In these depressing times marked by lies, fear and nihilism, I would like to brighten your mood by sharing a heart-warming story; a real life event that is better than a fairy-tale and should restore your faith in humanity and our burgeoning postmodern society.
A Modern Fairy Tale
What happened? In a nutshell, a heroic individual saved a 4-year-old boy from a deadly fall. On Saturday, May 26th 2018, at 8:00 p.m. in Paris' 18th district, the boy was left alone by his white French father who was busy playing 'Pokemon Go'. The boy went to the balcony and fell from the 6th floor over the handrail.
During the fall, the vigorous young boy managed somehow to grab the 4th floor handrail as he hurtled toward the ground. Hanging there precariously, death seemed just a few moments away.
Fortunately, Mamoudou Gassama, a migrant from Mali, was in the right place at the right time. He saw the distressed boy and swiftly climbed 4 floors of the building exterior, pulled the boy up over the handrail and safely dropped him onto the balcony while a crowd below cheered and clapped.
Sott.net
Wed, 18 Jul 2018 23:36 UTC
Immigration, Crime and Propaganda
In my previous article on the topic of immigration, I wrote that one of "the destructive consequences of non-integrated mass migration is a rise in crime."
I naively believed that the connection between migration and crime was obvious. However, after publishing the article, I researched the topic further and realized that, as usual, things are way more complex, and more interesting, than they seem.
In the present article we will try to understand the connections, if any, between migration and crime. To do so, we will go through a series of charts, we will interpret them and, more importantly, we will see how those data are often cherry-picked and twisted to serve extremist ideological discourses.
First, let's have a look at how migration is perceived. In Europe, immigration has clearly become the most important source of concern among most citizens - it ranks higher than terrorism or unemployment.
Whether this concern is justified doesn't really matter at this point because it reveals an important point: a majority of European people are really concerned about immigration into their countries, i.e. there is an emotional load. And we know that heightened emotional states constitute a very fertile ground for hystericization, black-and-white thinking and extremist ideologies.
Sott.net
Wed, 15 Aug 2018 11:18 UTC
Is There a Hidden Hand Behind The 'Clash of Civilizations' in Europe?
In my last article titled "Immigration, Crimes and propaganda", I suggested that a 'clash of civilizations' is being engineered in Europe.
This conflict is manufactured by radicalizing two opposing populations: the White European natives who are encouraged to reject any form of immigration, and the migrant populations who are encouraged to reject any manifestation of white European civilization.
To reach such a goal, five complementary operations are being conducted:
- Wars waged by the West against predominantly Muslim countries
- The ISIS threat and the false-flag terror attacks attributed to it
- The open border policy that prevails in the EU
- The radicalizing of migrant populations through fundamentalist forms of Islam
- The radicalizing of native populations through ultra-nationalist ideologies.
One factor that strongly argues for the former is the documented involvement of a few related groups in each of the five complementary operations listed above.
In addition, as we will see below, these few groups would directly benefit from a 'clash of civilizations' occurring in Europe.
Sott.net
Sat, 14 Sep 2019 18:31 UTC
Did Earth 'Steal' Martian Water?
While finalizing the writing of the article titled "Of Flash Frozen Mammoths and Cosmic Catastrophes", I encountered an unexpected anomaly.
The time of the demise of the mammoths is also known as the Younger Dryas, a period of global cooling that lasted from 12,900 to 11,700 years ago (10,900 B.C. to 9,700 B.C.) during which surface temperatures dropped by approximately 7°C.
In theory, such a severe cooling should increase the volume of polar ice and, as a result, reduce sea level. However, during the Younger Dryas, sea levels rose 17 meters over more than a millennium, as illustrated by the graph below.
Sott.net
Sun, 01 Dec 2019 19:53 UTC
Volcanoes, Earthquakes And The 3,600 Year Comet Cycle
In two previous articles, I proposed explanations for the events that triggered the Younger Dryas.
In the article titled Did Earth Steal Martian Waters, I described how, ca.12,500 BP, an electric discharge may have transferred part of the Martian water and atmosphere to Earth (see pink arrow on the diagram below).
In the article titled Of Flash-frozen Mammoths and Cosmic Catastrophes, I explained how, about 4 centuries earlier, ca. 12,900 BP, several cometary fragments hit the Earth's Northern hemisphere (see turquoise arrow) causing the subsequent global cooling.
Sott.net
Tue, 14 Apr 2020 05:53 UTC
The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
In a previous article titled "Did Earth 'Steal' Martian Water?", I mentioned that a close encounter between Mars and Earth occurred ca. 12,500 BP (10,500 BC). Mars was knocked close to Earth by Venus which, at the time, was a cometary body. The past cometary nature of Venus has been amply theorized by Velikovsky and demonstrated by recent observations.
However, the abovementioned article left a lot of questions concerning Venus.
What happened to Venus after it interacted with Mars? How long did it take for Venus to acquire its current circular, planetary orbit? Did cometary Venus have other interactions with planet Earth? How many passes did Venus make before it acquired a stable orbit? What were the dates of those passes? What were their effects?
Sott.net
Fri, 26 Jun 2020 22:33 UTC
Compelling Evidence That SARS-CoV-2 Was Man-Made
The unfolding of the COVID-19 pandemic left many unanswered, or unsatisfactorily answered, questions. Why were effective drugs banned while a hypothetical vaccine was promoted? Why the sudden concern of the authorities for "saving lives"? Why the same measures across dozens of countries? Why the imposition of lock-downs when detection and treatment worked better? Why was a virus whose fatality rate is comparable to a seasonal flu, hyped to such an extent? Is SARS-CoV-2 a natural virus, or was it created in a laboratory?
The present article aims to answer those questions and, more importantly, to decipher the true motives behind the global coronavirus show.
Sott.net
Wed, 27 Jan 2021 14:08 UTC
The Inanity of RNA Vaccines For COVID-19
The present article is a follow-up of Compelling Evidence That SARS-CoV-2 Was Man-Made published in June 2020, which I encourage people to read first. In it, I concluded as follows:
It's probable that by the end of 2020, like every year, a flu epidemic will emerge. This virus will, conveniently, be deemed a close relative to SARS-CoV-2, maybe with 'extra terrifying features'.Here we are 7 months later. As suspected, new variants have appeared, manufactured COVID-19 deaths are 'piling up', the vaccine passport has already been adopted by several countries and vaccination campaigns have been launched around the world.
But there will be no need to despair because, by this time, the authorities will have prepared a vaccine. That's one of the reasons why hydroxycholoroquine was lambasted and banned. If a safe and effective treatment already exists, who is going to accept a rushed and unknown vaccine? A vaccine that will allegedly protect people against COVID-20, but will in reality be designed to 'cancel' the beneficial changes induced by the mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2. [...]
It's probable that the vaccination won't be mandatory. Remember that the authorities are now "kinder and gentler". Instead of brute force, the authorities are more likely to use moral blackmail - "Get vaccinated to protect others!" - combined with social blackmail - "No vaccine = no job, no shopping, no travel, no socializing!" Basically, you're free to choose between the vaccinepassportor a life sentence in an isolated cell.
In theory, medicines, vaccines included, are approved and used because their benefits far exceed their risks. In this sense, the ideal medicine would display zero risks and total effectiveness against an uncured and deadly disease. We'll see in the present article that the COVID-19 vaccines, particularly the Pfizer vaccine, is pretty much the opposite of the ideal drug. It is dangerous, ineffective and targets a benign disease that already has known effective and safe treatments.
Sott.net
Mon, 27 Sep 2021 17:00 UTC
RNA Vaccines, Obedience and Eugenics
Comment: This article is the third part in a series:
Part I: Compelling Evidence That SARS-CoV-2 Was Man-Made
Part II: "The Inanity of RNA Vaccines For COVID-19".
The present article also constitutes a chapter in the upcoming book, Mass extinctions, Evolutionary Leaps and Viral Information.
Eugenics
Race selection is not a new concept. 2,500 years ago, Plato was already advocating for selective breeding1. One of the legacies of Darwin's erroneous theory was the re-emergence of eugenics in the late 19th Century.2 By the beginning of the 20th century, eugenics policies were widely applied in the USA, Japan, several European countries, and, of course, Nazi Germany, whose eugenics programs were inspired by eugenics policies pursued in the USA.3
Generally these policies consisted in sterilizing "unfit" individuals, including representatives of "inferior races" and stimulating the reproduction of "fit" individuals, including representatives of "superior races".
The revelations about the atrocities committed by the Nazis during WW2 didn't stop eugenics programs. Documented forced sterilization was still practiced during the 21st century in places like California4, Spain5 and Peru.6
However, there is one fundamental difference between the Nazis and modern-day supporters of eugenics: the advent of genomics in general, and gene editing7 in particular. Today, scientists know how to modify the human genome and switch genes, favor certain traits and inhibit others. Current technology allows one full human genome to be sequenced in 30 minutes8 and to create entire genetic sequences.9
In certain scientific circles, the ideological drive to create a "better" race is still strong. For example, eugenics is publicly advocated by Johns Hopkins University professor10 and advisor11 of METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence), Nathaniel C. Comfort:
"the eugenic impulse drives us to eliminate disease, live longer and healthier, with greater intelligence, and a better adjustment to the conditions of society; and the health benefits, the intellectual thrill and the profits of genetic bio-medicine are too great for us to do otherwise."12Incidentally, this is the same Johns Hopkins University which, through its Coronavirus Research Center, tracks cases of Covid-19 worldwide and feeds the media and governments with their data.13
The Nazis wanted to create a new superior race and eliminate inferior ones. This is 'small potatoes', however, compared with the drive to create and destroy entire species.
Articles that mention Pierre Lescaudron in the summary
Sott Editors
Sott.net
Sun, 15 Jun 2014 18:00 UTC
Behind the Headlines: Earth changes in an electric universe: Is climate change really man-made?
This week on SOTT Talk Radio we discussed the recently released book by SOTT.net editors Pierre Lescaudron and Laura
Knight-Jadczyk, Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection.
While official science portrays the crazy weather, more frequent sinkholes, increased meteor fireball activity, and intensifying earthquakes as phenomena that are unrelated, research put together by Pierre and Laura strongly suggests that all this (and more!) is intimately connected and may stem from a common cause.
In times past, people understood that the human mind and states of collective human experience influence cosmic and earthly phenomena. How might today's 'wars and rumors of wars', global 'austerity measures', and the mass protest movements breaking out everywhere play into the climate 'changing'?
Running Time: 01:59:00
Download: MP3
Sott Editors
Sott.net
Sun, 22 Jun 2014 18:00 UTC
Behind the Headlines: Manufactured Terror: Busted Wide Open
This week the regular hosts were in the hot-seat as SOTT.net Editor Pierre Lescaudron interviewed Joe and Niall about their recently published book, Manufactured Terror: The Boston Marathon Bombings, Sandy Hook, Aurora Shooting and Other False Flag Terror Attacks.
Manufactured Terror is an anthology of investigative reporting on some of the most heinous crimes committed on American soil in recent years. While these events invariably go down as the work of 'lone nuts', gaping holes in the official narratives invite us to look behind the dramatic headlines and officials' psycho-babble.
Context is everything. Sometimes a lone nut is just that. But given abundant historical precedent for the involvement of state actors (note: not 'actors') in terror attacks and mass shootings, those who do most to position themselves as 'protectors of the people' appear to have most to gain from terrorizing their own population.
Running Time: 02:06:00
Download: MP3
Brian Terrell
Voices for Creative Nonviolence
Tue, 18 Nov 2014 16:54 UTC
America's shameless "Justice" Department - The story of the Creech 14 and the ponerization of the law [Quote in comment at the beginning.]
Comment: This is one case of many highlighting America's culture of corruption and lies. One critical result of believing all of these lies? Well, as Pierre Lescaudron writes in "Earth Changes: The Human-Cosmic Connection":
False information doesn't exhibit internal consistency; the individual pieces are incompatible; they don't 'resonate' with each other, they partly cancel each other, and they hinder access to any higher level of order (the law of mathematical addition).Wed, 08 Jul 2015 19:01 UTC
Review: "Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection"
If you ever wanted to read a treatise about the importance of seeing reality over illusion, seeking the truth over lies, then this book is a must read.
Jet Stream meanderings, Gulf Stream slow-downs, hurricanes, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, meteor fireballs, tornadoes, deluges, sinkholes, and noctilucent clouds have been on the rise since the turn of the century. Have proponents of man-made global warming been proven correct, or is something else, something much bigger, happening on our planet? While mainstream science depicts these Earth changes as unrelated, Pierre Lescaudron applies findings from the Electric Universe paradigm and plasma physics to suggest that they might in fact be intimately related, and stem from a single common cause: the close approach of our Sun's 'twin' and an accompanying cometary swarm. Citing historical records, the author reveals a strong correlation between periods of authoritarian oppression with catastrophic and cosmically-induced natural disasters.
Referencing metaphysical research and information theory, Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection is a ground-breaking attempt to re-connect modern science with ancient understanding that the human mind and states of collective human experience can influence cosmic and earthly phenomena. Covering a broad range of scientific fields, and lavishly illustrated with over 250 images and 1,000 sources, Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection, is presented in an accessible format for anyone seeking to understand the signs of our times.
Sott.net
Sun, 06 Mar 2016 17:00 UTC
Behind the Headlines: Postimperialism: A Template for a New Society and Why It's Necessary
The evidence is all around that our current global society has reached its nadir. Today, the rampant corruption and psychopathy that define state and global 'leadership' has filtered down to sully all levels of society. From the new phony religion of myopic and obtuse 'science' and the old phony religion of made-up gods and saviors promising eternal bliss in 'heaven' or eternal damnation in 'hell', to sweat shops for the poor and dead-end mind-numbing jobs for the 'rich'.
Our chronically polluted environment is ignored in favor of endless wars on brown-skinned people that provides the rationale for police state measures in the affluent 'West'. Meanwhile, large numbers of the (otherwise) normal human population have responded to such chaos and disconnection with apathy and dissociation into increasingly toxic and pathological 'past times'. Yes indeed, things certainly could be better on our planet. But what can we do to help set things straight?
This week on Behind the Headlines, Joe Quinn and Pierre Lescaudron will be discussing some ideas about how a postimperial global society might be structured and why it is a very good idea that we all begin to seriously consider a future where building society from the 'ground up' is necessary.
Running Time: 01:51:02
Download: MP3
Adapt 2030
Sat, 08 Dec 2018 10:40 UTC
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Interview with Laura Knight-Jadczyk and Pierre Lescaudron
Laura Knight-Jadczyk and Pierre Lescaudron editors at SOTT Media and authors of "Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection: The Secret History of the World" with ADAPT 2030 (David DuByne) compare what they see in the news as distraction for increasing food prices and societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2030 as the frequency from our Sun changes.
Topics from the Interview:
- Energetic changes being felt across our planet and how this relates to a lower activity in the Sun
- Electric Universe
- Jet Stream meanderings
- Gulf Stream slow-down
- Hurricane intensity on century cycles
- Earthquakes
- Magnetic field changes on Earth as the Suns magnetic field changes
- Volcanic eruptions
- Meteor fireballs
- Tornadoes
- Deluges and Atmospheric Compression events
- Sinkholes
- Victor Clube and space debris intensifying
Thu, 13 Dec 2018 14:05 UTC
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Interview with Laura Knight-Jadczyk and Pierre Lescaudron (Part 2)
This is part two of a discussion between Laura Knight-Jadczyk and Pierre Lescaudron, editors at SOTT.net and authors of Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection: The Secret History of the World, with ADAPT2030 (David DuByne).
The news cycle is largely distraction from increasing food prices and societal changes as Earth shifts to a cooler climate. As the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun is affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet.
This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2030 as the frequency from our Sun changes...
Topics from the interview:
- Magnetic Field weakening on Earth
- Volcanic winter if a VEI6-7 occurs during the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum
- Decreasing charge of Earth's Ionosphere leads to increased volcanic activity
- Global Electric Circuit
- Electric Universe
- Late Antique Little Ice Age and SO2 in the air globally
- Galactic Cross
- Victor Clube
- Continental climate in both Asia and N. America will cool faster than other parts of the globe
- Interweaving of long term cycles coming together in our lifetimes
- Dimensional reality splits as energetic changes sweep the spiral arm of our galaxy
- New reality aggregating and condensing
- Hyper-dimensional view of reality
Mon, 04 Feb 2019 12:19 UTC
NewsReal #26: Globalization vs Nationalism - The Hidden Causes of The Yellow Vest Protests in France
Now into its FOURTH month, the Yellow Vest protest movement in France shows no signs of going away. Despite some financial concessions from Macron's government to French workers, the popular cry remains On ne lache rien! ("We're not letting go"). This weekend, French security forces were again directed by the government to violently suppress the protests in Paris and other major cities.
On this episode of NewsReal, French SOTT editor Pierre Lescaudron joins us to discuss the deeper historical, economic and cultural reasons behind the persistence of this movement, and why the French establishment is so vehemently opposed to it.