The effort comes as Berlin urges companies to reduce their reliance on China and as the government examines whether its current set of regulations is sufficient to encourage this.
Comment: So they basically admit that this isn't really about concerns regarding the investors themselves, it's part of the US' agenda to 'contain' China.
It also reflects a broader push in the West to reduce strategic dependence on China - which policymakers have labelled "de-risking" - amid concerns about increasing Chinese expansiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and about broader possible supply chain disruptions.
Comment: Why are they concerned about China's business deals in the Indo-Pacific? What's wrong with mutually beneficial business deals? As for the supply chain: that's disingenuous, because by sabotaging their relationship with China, and having no alternative suppliers, they're actually making them more vulnerable.
Germany has at times been seen as a weak link in the Western approach to China, given the strong business ties with its single biggest trading partner. An effort by China's Cosco for instance to buy a stake in a goods terminal in Hamburg, the country's largest port, was ultimately approved by Berlin.
Comment: And why wouldn't it have been approved?
"Investment reviews have gained enormously in importance in Germany, Europe and internationally in recent years," the document said.
As part of the law under consideration, investments would be audited in which an investor gains access to a domestic company's goods or technologies through contractual agreements, rather than through the acquisition of voting shares - already the subject of sufficient regulatory control.
In addition, the ministry is also considering checking the security significance of new factories built in Germany by foreign companies, as well as whether security-critical research cooperation deals need to be scrutinized.
Comment: In the same way that the EU was willing to destroy its economies for the US' anti-Russia sanctions, it seems that they're willign to cut themselves off from the world's richest and most productive economy, this, whist Germany is facing a deep recession (or crash); Italy has also pulled out of China's OBOR project, despite having the largest, and most precarious debt situation in the EU: