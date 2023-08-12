'Sick man of Europe'

Sanctions that were supposed to be a deadly blow to Russia's economy have turned into a nightmare for Germany, Europe's largest economy.in which they were adopted, did not subdue Moscow, rather, they shoved the German industrial complex downhill, leaving one of the EU's most powerful countries vulnerable to rising energy prices and sticky inflation rates.Germany is on a steady path of economic downfall and de-industrialization as a result of Europe's anti-Russia policies and sanctions,Punitive measures against Russia have failed but struck Germany's economy, he said in a statement that was published on his party's website.he added."Sanctions against Russia and economic measures by the ruling Traffic Light Coalition [the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Greens and the Free Democratic Party] are leading Germany and its economic activity straight to de-industrialization."was ranked in the top five world's largest economies as of the end of 2022 as per a recent World Economics report, and itThe politician pointed out that evidence of the extreme impact of sanctioning Russia on the German economy is the "disappointing economic prospects [for the country] for 2023," as well asClemens Fuest, the president of the ifo Institute, the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research at the University of Munich, said earlier this month., the research institute concluded.Following this event, official data released earlier this week showed that the. Germany's crucial industrial heavyweight, the automobile sector, experienced a significant drop of 3.5%, further exacerbating the overall decline. The situation is exacerbated by fluctuations in significant orders, which have significantly impacted the industrial economy, despite rising demand.German Economy Ministry warned of a pessimistic outlook for the economy attributing the slump toFurther offering dreadful forecasts on the German economy, Stefan Wolf, the head of the Federation of German Employers' Associations in the Metal and Electrical Engineering Industries (Gesamtmetall), said earlier this week thatin the market.It has become the "sick man of Europe," he added.The phrase "sick man of Europe" was used by the press in the late 1990s to describe the dire state of the German economy, which was dwindling in heavy debt and was facing high expenses to rebuild its fragile production industry.