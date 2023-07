Germany's far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), achieved another victory as their candidate was elected a full-time mayor, further strengthening the party's position in the country.The AfD has been experiencing a surge in popularity, reaching record highs in opinion polls. This recent success follows their first district election win just a week ago.Nils Naumann.According to the town's Facebook page,, while Naumann received 48.9 percent. This victory marks the first time the AfD has won a full-time mayoral position, as their members have previously held voluntary or part-time mayor roles in smaller locations. Loth expressed gratitude to his supporters for the "wonderful result" and pledged to be a mayor for all people in Raguhn-Jessnitz.In a previous election last week, Robert Sesselmann, a lawyer and regional lawmaker, won a runoff for district administrator in Sonneberg, located in Thuringia near the Bavarian border.Recent surveys indicate thatOriginally established in 2013 as an anti-euro party , the AfD has transformed into an Islamophobic and anti-immigration party.The party has capitalized on growing dissatisfaction with Scholz's three-party coalition,has easily been spun off by right politicians who attack immigration as the root cause of these problems.The AfD surprised the political establishment by securing around 13 percent of the votes in the 2017 general elections, granting them representation in the German parliament. However, their support dipped to approximately 10 percent in the 2021 federal election.