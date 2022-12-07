An alleged far-right plot led by a German aristocrat to overthrow the state that sought the backing of the Russian government has been thwarted in Germany, after a series of dawn raids across the country., inspired by the storming of the US Capitol, according to prosecutors.The group was apparently driven in ideology by the deep-state conspiracy theories of QAnon and the Reichsbürger ("empire citizens") movement, which denies the right of modern Germany to exist.It was planning to renegotiate the country's post-second world war settlement, insisting the "Deutsche Reich" still had legitimacy despite having ended with the Nazis' defeat in 1945.The family said it distanced itself "very clearly from his political and historical views".Peter Frank, Germany's public prosecutor general, said the ringleaders of the group were being held in police custody. He confirmed reports that an armed wing of the group, which was meant to form the basis of a new German army and"Those who have been arrested are supporters of conspiracy myths, from a conglomerate of narratives relating to the ideologies of the Reichsbürger and QAnon ideologies," he told reporters in Karlsruhe.The German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, told public radio he was "deeply concerned" by the alleged plot, describing it as a "new level".In what is believed to have been the biggest police investigation in Germany against extremists, a surveillance team under the auspices of the federal criminal police office (BKA) and the federal public prosecutor,. The operation followed a tip-off from someone in Berlin.Investigators say they quickly established strong ideological links between the members, who included Reichsbürger, as well asand supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory.The group, under the leadership of Heinrich XIII and a former commander of a paratrooper battalion,in an operation taking as its example the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.After their takeover, the group had envisioned renegotiating the treaties Germany signed after the end of the second world war. "For now, the Russian Federation was exclusively to be the central contact for these negotiations," prosecutors said.A Russian woman named only as Vitalia B, among those arrested on Wednesday, is suspected of having facilitated those contacts, prosecutors added.Russia's embassy in Berlin denied any Russian state involvement in the group. In a statement, it said: "Russian diplomatic and consulate offices in Germany have no contact to representatives of terrorist groups or other illegal units."As details of the group's members emerged, they revealed what one investigator referred to asafter the group's takeover.German politicians expressed their relief that the plot had been thwarted, though Sara Nanni, of the Greens, said"More details keep coming to light that raise doubts about whether these people were even clever enough to plan and carry out such a coup," she said in a post on the social media network Mastadon. However, she acknowledged that "no matter how crude their ideas and how hopeless their plans", even the attempt was dangerous.Federal prosecutors said. Three other detainees, including a female Russian citizen, - reportedly Heinrich's romantic partner - were suspected of supporting the organisation, they said.Der Spiegel reported that locations searched included the barracks of Germany's special forces unit, KSK, in the south-western town of Calw. The unit has in the past been scrutinised over alleged far-right involvement by some soldiers.Federal prosecutors declined to confirm or deny that the barracks was searched.But among those arrested was a former senior field officer at the German army's paratrooper battalion, identified as 69-year-old Rüdiger von Pescatore and believed to have been a commander in Calw. He was also described as a ring leader of the group.He and Heinrich XIII had founded a "terrorist organisation last year with the goal of overturning the existing state order in Germany", prosecutors said. The men planned to replace it with their own form of state, which was "already in the course of being founded". Von Pescatore had been in charge of planning the military coup, and Heinrich XIII with mapping out Germany's future political order., according to the newspaper Die Zeit, in which one of the suspects, the former AfD MP Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, 58, a judge by profession, who was arrested at her home in the western Berlin district of Wannsee on Wednesday morning, was to be federal minister for justice.Along with detentions in Germany, prosecutors said. Italian police confirmed the arrest around Wednesday lunchtime of a 64-year-old former German army officer connected to the group. He was detained in a hotel where "material pertaining to the group's subversive activity" was found, according to Italian media. The man was expected to be extradited to Germany soon.that was about to be exposed by an alliance of German intelligence agencies and the militaries of foreign states including Russia and the US."Everything will be turned upside down: the current public prosecutors and judges, as well as the heads of the health departments and their superiors will find themselves in the dock at Nuremberg 2.0," one of the suspect said in a message posted on Telegram minutes before the start of Wednesday's raids, Die Zeit reported.While the suspects believed their aims could be achieved only by military means and with force, prosecutors said,Several of the accused are former members of the military and are suspected of having illegally taken weapons out of the army's stock during their years in service, while others hold arms licences.