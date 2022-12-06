NewsReal on Facebook

Show Notes

After wailing non-stop about Trump's alleged collusion with the Russian government 'to subvert US democracy', but never actually proving their false claim, the media is now having to eat crow as Elon Musk shares archives of Twitter company emails with Democratic Party operatives and US government agents who colluded to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story just prior to the 2020 US presidential election, thereby misinforming the electorate and potentially swaying voters to make choices they would otherwise not have.In this NewsReal, Joe and Niall take stock of this unassailable proof that yes, collusion really took place to subvert American democracy, but no, it was not Russians behind it! This courageous move by new Twitter owner Elon Musk, coupled with other viewpoints and ideas expressed by the tech tycoon, suggest that he is heading for a major clash with the American 'deep state' - and he is already warning his Twitter followers that he is 'not feeling suicidal'...01:57:57— 81 MBThis podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Odysee.