In this NewsReal, Joe and Niall take stock of this unassailable proof that yes, collusion really took place to subvert American democracy, but no, it was not Russians behind it! This courageous move by new Twitter owner Elon Musk, coupled with other viewpoints and ideas expressed by the tech tycoon, suggest that he is heading for a major clash with the American 'deep state' - and he is already warning his Twitter followers that he is 'not feeling suicidal'...
Show Notes
- Matt Taibbi research findings on 'Twitter Files', trove of Twitter personnel emails to and from US govt and Biden election campaign team
- 79% say 'truthful' coverage of Hunter Biden's laptop would have changed 2020 election
- Hunter Biden emails show leveraging connections with his father to boost Burisma pay
- Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say
- Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad
- Elon Musk Twitter poll: 'Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned?'
- Trump: 'Biden is a criminal, and media outlets are accessories to his crimes for not reporting that fact'
- Trump's statement regarding 'Twitter Files' confirmation that Big Tech colluded with Bidens, DNC and US intel operatives to subvert 2020 US presidential election
- Senator Elizabeth Warren NOW thinks Twitter shouldn't get to decide who speaks and who doesn't
- Zuckerberg speaking in 2020 about the FBI 'warning' Facebook to 'be on the alert' for a 'hack-and-leak operation', i.e. the Hunter Biden Laptop story
- Musk admitting that Twitter personnel manipulated users' feeds to influence outcome of 2022 Brazilian presidential election
- Research background of former Twitter censor Yoel Roth
- Musk sharing that he's aware he could be 'suicided' any day now
- Musk plans for Twitter to become objective news aggregator that resembles 'intelligent hive-mind'
- First of the Jan 6th prisoners convicted
- Kanye West calmly preparing for appearance on Infowars show, on which he expresses even more extreme anti-Semitic views
- Lawyer Nick Gravante called Trump in the middle of the Kanye dinner to tell him it was a setup
- GOP leader Mitch McConnell warns that Trump's 'support for anti-Semitism' rules him out as GOP candidate for 2024
- Ex-Roscosmos boss volunteers for Russian army as engineer, warns 'war won't end until we take Kiev'
- Spanish authorities rule out Russia as letter bombs sent to Ukrainian and US embassies, plus munitions factory
- Russia to increase military spending by 50% in 2023
- EU 'oil price cap' on Russian oil is limited to 5% 'float' below market price, and to seaborne oil only
- Russia responds: 'From now on, Europe will have to live without Russian oil'
- Germany wants Russia to pay for higher gas prices, which were caused in part by Germany!
- As German football team virtue-signals in Qatar over 'gay rights', German govt matches team's abysmal performances with failed gas deal