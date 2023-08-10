More than 80 firefighters fought a huge blaze at grain silos in the French Atlantic port of La Rochelle on Thursday,The fire(0600 GMT) and spread to four grain silos operated by SICA Atlantique, the local prefecture said.Staff from SICA Atlantique and neighbouring companies in the terminal were evacuated and no injuries were reported, it said.The fire had been brought under control and had not reached compartments containing stored grain, a representative of SICA Atlantique said.and the cereal terminal at La Rochelle, known as La Pallice, is an important export outlet as it handles larger panamax vessels.The port, according to port data compiled by Refinitiv.at La Pallice due to the security zone established by firefighters, two shipping sources said.La Rochelle port referred queries to the local prefecture.