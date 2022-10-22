Society's Child
Huge fire at major meat processing plant in Poland
Poland Postsen
Thu, 20 Oct 2022 21:46 UTC
The person on duty of the voivodeship command post of the State Fire Service in Wrocław informed that the fire broke out in the afternoon, but the firefighting operation was still ongoing, in which 34 firefighters were involved.
"The fire broke out in a hall 200 meters by 50 meters with a height of fifteen meters. The source of the fire was located in the inter-ceiling of this hall, the situation is under the control of firefighters, but the extinguishing action continues" - said the duty officer.
He emphasized that all the employees who were on the premises of the production plant had left the area on their own and that there were no people injured in this fire.
Comment: A few more details and corrections provided in a machine translated from Tu Wroclaw:
A huge fire in the Tarczyński meat plant in Ujeździec Mały in the Trzebnica poviat. On Thursday before at one of the production halls caught fire. Over 100 firefighters from all over the region were sent to the site. Only after 9 p.m., after five hours of work in dense smoke, the firefighters managed to locate the fire. Its extinguishing, however, lasted almost all night. On Friday morning, the hall began to burn again.
Flames reappeared in the production hall of the Tarczyński company. The fire service received the notification of the fire spread a few minutes before 9. 14 guards went to the scene. The fire was located and extinguished. After 12 troops returned to the barracks.
The burning object is a production hall. For several hours, the dense smoke rising from it has been visible from a distance of several kilometers.
It is unofficially known that there may be hazardous substances in Tarczyński's halls, incl. nitrogen. Three years ago, firefighters from across the region practiced here to simulate a production hall fire with a nitrogen leak and those injured inside the building.
Company Tarczyński S.A. is one of the largest producers of cold cuts, kabanos, sausages and meat snacks in Poland. Most of the products are made in the complex in Ujeździec Mały. The company employs over 1,000 people. The Tarczyński company is also the title sponsor of the Wrocław city stadium and the official sponsor of the Polish national football team.
See also: Another US food factory fire in the US, poultry processor burns in Los Angeles
If the masses started to accept UFOs, it would profoundly affect their attitude towards life, politics, everything. It would threaten the status quo. Whenever people come to realize that there are larger considerations than their own petty lives, they are ripe to make radical changes on a personal level, which would eventually lead to a political revolution in society as a whole.
