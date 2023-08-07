but we are investigating every possible reason,"

'Immense impact'

At least 12 people have been injured when an explosion rocked grain silos near the port of Derince in western Turkey, according to state media.Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said on Monday that three of 12 people injured were in serious condition.An explosion, Seddar Yavuz, the governor of Kocaeli where the port is located, said on Monday.he added."We were told that it is technically possible that a blast could occur due to compression of wheat dust,Yavuz said.Yavuz also said that health, search and rescue and fire brigade teams were quickly transferred to the region following the incident."We quickly rescued our friends from the scene and sent them to health institutions with ambulances as soon as possible," the governor added."We have 10 injured people so far," he said, adding that "two of them are in a slightly more serious condition."Al Jazeera's Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul, saidShe reminded that the Kocaeli area suffered a huge earthquake in 1999 and Turkey was hit by two huge tremors across 11 cities in February."Everybody in the regions was afraid as the impact of this mass explosion was felt all around the Izmit Gulf where the port is located, according to witnesses," Koseoglu said.Police said they had launched an investigation into the incident and videos on social media showed a huge cloud of smoke.The TMO said thatin the incident."It is considered that the explosion may be due to dust compression and the cause will be clarified after detailed technical investigation," the statement said.The Ministry of Transportation saiddue to the explosion.