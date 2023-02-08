The fire at a Zeagold farm broke out on Monday morning and, a spokesperson for the company said. Twelve workers who were on site were "unharmed but very distressed", the spokesperson said. Work was under way to assess how many hens had died, but Zeagold estimated it to be about 75,000. The company later revised that number down to 50,000.The fire may have ripple effects beyond the immediate demise of the hens, with concerns it may worsen a national scarcity of eggs.Zeagold's spokesperson said it was still too early to say how much of an effect the fire would have on the overall supply chain, saying: "There will be some impact obviously -The ban had been in the works since 2012 and battery hen numbers had dropped over time to make up just 10% of overall egg production - but their final outlawing at the start of January has still been enough to jolt the egg supply chain,and big-breakfast lovers bereft.The shortage has reached the point of contention: one small-town supermarket banned a cruise ship crew from further egg purchases after they cleared the shelves; newspapers have issued advice columns on egg-free baking and tofu scrambles; and in January,, after concerns that a rise in amateur chicken ownership would result in the animals not being properly cared for.Before the Zeagolds fire, farmers had estimatedThe Egg Producers Federation executive director, Michael Brooks, told Stuff on Monday: "Egg supplies are tight, so this will not assist in any way."