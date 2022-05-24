© Rhonda Sauerberg



About 43 westbound Canadian Pacific (CP) Rail cars carrying potash derailed northeast of Fort Macleod, Alta., Sunday morning, RCMP say.At 8:15 a.m., Mounties responded to a train derailment between Range Roads 251 and 252, near Highway 3. Fire crews and CP Rail also came to the scene, according to police.There are no injuries or concerns to public safety, RCMP say., a spokesperson for CP Rail told CBC News.CP crews have started recovery work, a spokesperson for CP Rail told CBC News in an email.RCMP said traffic in the area is being re-routed. Westbound Highway 3 traffic is being diverted onto the shoulder of the road for the next several hours as crews work at the scene.Police are asking the public to try and avoid the area.