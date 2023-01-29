More than 100 firefighters battled a massive fire at a commercial egg farm in Bozrah, Connecticut, on Saturday afternoon.
According to Epoch Times, firefighters spent hours extinguishing a 150-foot-by-400-foot chicken coop at Hillandale Farms, which contained about 100,000 chickens.
A Salvation Army canteen truck was on the scene, providing food. According to the Salvation Army, about 100,000 chickens may have died in the fire. It also said that no injuries had been reported.Here's the video of the fire:
Hillandale Farms is one of the largest suppliers of chicken eggs in the US.
Their eggs are found in major supermarkets.
It's unclear what the fire-damaged Bozrah location will mean for Hallandale Farms' national egg supply chain. The fire comes at a time when the US suffers from a severe shortage of eggs due to bird flu wiping out tens of millions of egg-laying hens.
Egg shortages have been reported at supermarkets nationwide.
Comment: Taken together with the brazen attacks on farmers; the admitted plan to deindustrialise Western economies to achieve 'green goals'; the propaganda push to get people to replace eating meat with parasite-riddled insects - as just a few examples - it's glaringly obvious by now that there is a concerted effort by the establishment to destroy the food supply chain as we know it. And this is occurring alongside what world officials have called looming catastrophic global food shortages, that, according to the UN, will create 'hell on Earth':